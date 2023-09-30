5 of Lady Gaga’s Best Cover Songs

Those who know Lady Gaga on a basic level often chalk her up to being a purveyor of shock value. Those who have dug into Gaga’s career know she is far more than that. Operating at high levels right alongside her ostentatious appearance is her talent. Gaga’s voice adds a touch of magic to every song she tries her hand at.

Videos by American Songwriter

To help elucidate this fact, find five of her best cover songs, below.

1. “What’s Up?” (4 Non Blondes)

Gaga sings from her soul in this cover of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” Not just anyone can do a Linda Perry song justice. Perry’s vocals are singular in their delightful weirdness. Another delightfully off-kilter artist, Gaga, makes a strong showing. She hits the melody changes with ease, flipping between a soft-spoken delivery and an explosive belt.

2. “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” (Cher)

Gaga took on Cher’s “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” in 2014. Dressed as the icon herself, Gaga applied an apt amount of dramatics to the smoky track. Gaga was deep in her contemporary jazz era around this time, having just released a joint album with Tony Bennett. If there was ever any doubt as to why Gaga should be playing in that field, this performance clears it right up.

3. “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” (Sting)

Gaga brought Sting to tears with her rendition of “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2014 (For evidence of how versatile Gaga is as an artist, the “Bang Bang” cover and this performance one were made just months apart). Even sitting down, Gaga’s energy cannot be bridled. She growls, belts, and croons all in the space of a few minutes. Few vocal performances in recent memory are as impressive.

4. “Moth Into Flame” (Metallica)

Gaga has made her rock inspirations known a number of times. She put them into action in 2017 alongside Metallica at the Grammys. Gaga bounds around the stage, moving in a way only she can, and keeping time with the band’s frontman James Hetfield. Gaga is a pop queen, but we can’t deny, we love her rockier side just as much.

5. “La Vie En Rose” (Édith Piaf)

A cover of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose” helped Gaga get cast in the famed remake of A Star is Born. As a nod to that moment, Gaga’s character also covered the song in the feature film. Her rich version of the classic French tune is a high point of the film. It’s not hard to see why Gaga captured the director’s attention if her earlier cover was anything like the one in the film.

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.