5 Songs That Will Rev You Up For Talladega

The Talladega Superspeedway will come alive this weekend (Sept 30-Oct 1). Hordes of race fans will pile into the venue to watch the high-speed race cars vie for the YellaWood 500 Cup. The event is one of the races of the year and, as such, anticipation has built to lofty heights.

To help set the mood for the race, check out five songs that are guaranteed to get to revved up for Talladega, below.

1. “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)” (Jim Croce)

Starting off on the tamer side, we have “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy) by Jim Croce. Croce’s storytelling chops are unparalleled. He sets a vivid scene with this 1972 track. Every Sunday afternoon he is a dirt track demon / In a ’57 Chevrolet, Croce sings in his distinctive tenor. The kind of races he’s talking about here may not be on a Talladega level, but it’s the unbridled, dare-devil spirit that lives within every driver.

2. “Born to Be Wild” (Steppenwolf)

Get your motor runnin’ / Head out on the highway…This Steppenwolf hit was previously used as a bumper song for NASCAR in the ’00s. Though they’ve moved on from it now, it remains a viable energy source. It’s hard to not want to floor it when you listen to this track.