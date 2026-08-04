56 Years Ago, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner Released an Album Featuring a Grammy-Nominated Tribute to Her Grandfather

On August 3, 1970, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner released Once More, their fifth duets album. Later that year, it peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard country albums chart. The LP’s sole single, “Daddy Was an Old-Time Preacher Man,” also peaked at No. 7. Parton wrote the song about her grandfather with her aunt.

While Wagoner and Parton only topped the chart once in their years together, their releases always generated excitement. Fans and critics alike heaped praise upon their collaborations because their voices mixed perfectly. Those who watched the pair perform together every week on the Porter Wagoner Show knew they had undeniable chemistry. Luckily for everyone involved, it translated well to recordings.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Parton co-wrote the LP’s only single, “Daddy Was an Old-Time Preacher Man,” with her aunt, Dorothy Jo Hope. It’s about Parton’s maternal grandfather, Reverend Jack Owens, who was a Pentecostal preacher. Other songs on the album weren’t as personal or family-oriented. For example, they recorded “I Know You’re Married, But I Love You Still,” “Before Our Weakness Gets Too Strong,” and “Let’s Live for Tonight.”

Dolly Parton Recalls Her First Days with Porter Wagoner

When Dolly Parton arrived in Nashville, her songwriting skills helped her land a position at Combine Music. Additionally, she became a regular on a local TV show. Her singles were just starting to climb the charts when Porter Wagoner called her to his office.

“I had been sending songs that I had been writing to Norma Jean and to Porter,” Parton recalled. “So, when I got a call to go into Porter’s office, I thought he was going to say, ‘We’re going to record some of these songs,” she explained.

When she went into the office, she had no idea Norma Jean was leaving the show. As a result, she was surprised when Wagoner offered her the role of his “girl singer.”

Initially, Parton planned to stay with Combine Music. Wagoner had other plans, though. He helped get her a deal with his label, RCA.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1988, One of Country Music’s Most Iconic Duos Performed Together for the First Time in More Than a Decade]

“I don’t think he knew I was a writer. I don’t think he knew I was all the stuff I turned out to be. But we had seven years and a lot of duets. It worked well for us,” Dolly Parton said of her partnership with Porter Wagoner.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images