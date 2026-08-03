On This Day in 1987, Def Leppard Released the 20-Million-Selling Album Inspired by One Life-Changing Car Accident

On this day (August 3) in 1987, Def Leppard released Hysteria. The album would later top charts in multiple countries. Additionally, it sold millions of copies worldwide. It was the first album they recorded after drummer Rick Allen lost his left arm in a car accident. Hysteria was also the final album to feature guitarist Steve Clark, who died in 1991.

In the space of three albums, Def Leppard transitioned from members of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal to mainstream rockers. Before the release of Hysteria, their 1983 album, Pyromania, was their most successful outing, peaking at No. 2 in the United States and No. 18 in the United Kingdom. Four years later, they released one of the best-selling albums of all time.

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Sales of Hysteria were driven by seven singles, which were much more successful in the United States. Only the lead single, “Animal,” broke into the top 10 in the United Kingdom. It, “Women,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Armageddon II,” “Rocket,” and the title track went to the top 10 on Billboard charts. “Love Bites” topped the Hot 100.

Before the album’s release, the accident that cost Allen his left arm made headlines around the world. The widespread coverage of the incident led him to suggest they call their 1987 release Hysteria.

Rick Allen Recalls the Warm Welcome Def Leppard Fans Gave Him

Hysteria was more than a hit record. For Rick Allen, it was assurance that he could still play drums. The tour supporting the album let him know that the fans were pulling for him.

“Not only did I have doubt in myself and whether I could do this thing again–play my instrument–but the band had to have doubts, too. They’d be lying if they said they didn’t,” Allen recalled in an interview. “I think that is probably the moment when we all realized just how tight this band was in terms of friendship…we were all in this together, and it was about the greater good, about making music together as a way to express something and as an excuse and reason for some camaraderie.”

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Allen called the night he returned to the stage his favorite live experience. “When Joe introduced me it was a different kind of applause than I have ever heard before,” he recalled. “This wasn’t about music as such–this was a group of people getting together to applaud my return, after, well, a difficult time.” He called the applause “a validation, a confirmation that I would be accepted back into the fold. It was like, the people have spoken… I’ll never forget that.”

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