57 Years Ago Today, the Hollies Recorded a Future No. 1 Hit With a Then-Unknown Elton John on Piano

Even global superstars have to start somewhere. In the late 1960s, an up-and-coming artist named Reginald “Reggie” Dwight was finding session work wherever he could in London. On this day (June 25) in 1969, he accepted just 12 pounds (roughly equivalent to $338.55 in today’s U.S. dollars) to contribute his piano-playing skills to the Hollies’ cover of “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”. The song would eventually peak atop the U.K. charts nearly two decades later after appearing in a 1988 TV commercial for Miller Lite Beer. By this time, the public knew Reggie Dwight as Sir Elton John. He performed five sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden the same year.

This Hollies Hit “Had Something About It”

Kelly Gordon—who produced Bobbie Gentry’s enduring 1967 hit “Ode to Billie Joe”—was the first artist to record “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” in 1969.

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The song came about when Capitol Records co-founder Johnny Mercer introduced songwriters Bobby Scott and Bob Russell at a California nightclub. Because Russell was dying of lymphoma, the pair met just three times. Still, they managed to collaborate on “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”.

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In a 2006 interview with The Guardian, the Hollies’ guitarist, Tony Hicks, recalled his bandmates requiring some convincing before recording “He Ain’t Heavy”.

“In the 1960s when we were short of songs I used to root around publishers in Denmark Street,” Hicks said. “One afternoon, I’d been there ages and wanted to get going but this bloke said: ‘Well there’s one more song. It’s probably not for you.’ He played me the demo by the writers.”

It wasn’t the most polished sound, but Hicks felt drawn to the emotional ballad regardless.

“It sounded like a 45 rpm record played at 33 rpm. The singer was slurring, like he was drunk. But it had something about it,” he said. “There were frowns when I took it to the band but we speeded it up and added an orchestra. The only things left recognizable were the lyrics.”

How Did Elton John Get Involved?

The Hollies didn’t have a piano player at this time. They wouldn’t add Ian Parker for another two decades, in 1991. This meant calling in outside reinforcements.

Fortunately, Hollies music publisher Dick James—who later co-founded the Beatles’ publishing company, Northern Songs, with Brian Epstein—had recently signed an unknown artist named Reg Dwight.

“Not much was said as Reg, Bernie and I made our way down the wooden stairs to the parquet floor of the famous old studio,” drummer Bobby Elliot wrote in his memoirs. “I set my drums by the grand piano at which Reg, who told us he was changing his name to Elton John, was seated.”

[RELATED: The Story and Meaning Behind “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” The Hollies Hit With the Unforgettable Title]

Suffice it to say, the session went well.

“Playing alongside the lad was a breeze,” Elliot recalled. “His rhythmic piano style would later be overlaid by [Allan Clarke’s] haunting harmonica introduction. We nailed the track first or second take.”

Featured image by Ivan Keeman/Redferns