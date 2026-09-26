Born 101 Years Ago Today in Arizona, the Grammy-Winning Western Balladeer and NASCAR Driver Who Sent 17 Songs to No. 1

On this day (September 26) in 1925, Martin David Robinson was born in Glendale, Arizona. Better known to country music fans as Marty Robbins, he recorded more than 500 songs and 60 albums throughout his four-decade career. While he specialized in narrative-driven country ballads like the 1959 chart-topper “El Paso“, Robbins also dabbled in rockabilly, Hawaiian, gospel, and pop music. A two-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, he was also an accomplished NASCAR driver, competing in 35 Grand National Series races with six top 10 showings.

On December 8, 1982, Robbins died of a heart attack at age 57 at a Nashville hospital. Today, we’re exploring his immeasurable legacy on what would have been the country singer’s 101st birthday.

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About Marty Robbins

One of nine children, Marty Robbins grew up on a steady diet of country music and Western films. He often worked out in the cotton fields to save enough money for a ticket to the latest Gene Autry movie.

“I wanted to be the cowboy singer, simply because Autry was my favorite singer,” Robbins said. “No one else inspired me.”

Moving to Phoenix after his parents’ divorce at age 12, Robbins dropped out of high school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He taught himself to play guitar while serving in the Pacific theater during World War II. This is also where he developed a love for both songwriting and Hawaiian music.

Getting Started in Show Business

Returning to Arizona after his discharge from the Navy in 1947, the singer began playing local clubs and radio stations around Phoenix under the name “Jack Robinson” to hide his musical endeavors from his disapproving mother. (He later settled on the stage name Marty Robbins.)

Soon, he had landed his own radio program, Chuck Wagon Time, along with his own local TV show, Western Caravan. He received a huge break in 1951 when country star Little Jimmy Dickens made a guest appearance on Western Caravan. An impressed Dickens encouraged his label, Columbia Records, to sign Robbins.

While his first two singles fell flat, Robbins soared to number one with 1952’s “I’ll Go On Alone”. Two more chart-toppers — “A White Sport Coat” and “The Story of My Life” — followed the next year. He joined the Grand Ole Opry and moved to Nashville.

The Hits Keep Coming

Marty Robbins solidified his country-star status with 1956’s “Singin’ the Blues”, which spent 13 weeks at number one.

Drawing on his love of Old West lore, he penned his signature hit, “El Paso,” releasing it in 1959.

Topping both the country and pop charts, “El Paso” lifted Robbins’ album, Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs, to Platinum status, selling more than a million copies.

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This marked the start of a highly successful decade for Robbins, scoring still more hits with songs like “Big Iron,” “Don’t Worry”, “Devil Woman”, and “Ruby Ann”.

He also starred in several films and TV series, including The Drifter (1965), The Marty Robbins Show (1969), and Marty Robbins Spotlight.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1976, Marty Robbins Was at No. 1 With the Sequel to One of the Greatest Western Ballads of All Time]

He landed his final top 10 country hit in May 1982 with “Some Memories Just Won’t Die”, just seven months before his death at age 57.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns