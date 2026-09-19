58 Years Ago Today, Country Music Said Goodbye to the Million-Selling Megastar Who Shaped the Genre’s Post-WWII Sound

Red Foley has officially been gone from this earth as long as he was on it. On this day 58 years ago — September 19, 1968 — the man known as “Mr. Country Music” died in his sleep of a heart attack at age 58 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Known for songs like the 1950 crossover hit “Chattanoogie Shoe Shine Boy” and the gospel standard “Peace in the Valley”, Foley was the first Kentuckian elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1967.

Regarded as one of the most versatile country music performers of all time, he sold more than 25 million records and was a frequent flyer at the Grand Ole Opry during his two-decade career. Today, we honor the life and legacy of Red Foley.

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What We Know About Red Foley’s Final Hours

On September 19, 1968, Red Foley performed two concerts for the Grand Ole Opry in Fort Wayne, Indiana, alongside country singer-guitarist Billy Walker and 19-year-old Hank Williams, Jr. — son of the late country legend.

According to Williams Jr., Foley was moving more slowly than usual and had little appetite. Nonetheless, the show went on.

Prior to the second performance, Foley stopped by Walker’s dressing room. The “Charlie’s Shoes” singer spoke to him about his Christian faith. Foley asked if he thought God could forgive him for his sins.

“I looked him in the face and said, ‘Red, if God can forgive me, He can forgive you,’” Walker said. “I prayed with Red.”

Afterwards, Foley took the stage to sing “Peace in the Valley”. Walker later recalled, “He came over to side of the stage and said, ‘Billy, I’ve never sung that song and feel the way I do tonight.’”

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Later, Williams Jr. visited with the Ozark Jubilee host. According to him, Foley’s final words were, “I’m awful tired now, Hank. I’ve got to go to bed.”

The song’s haunting chorus takes on a new meaning in light of Foley’s passing: There will be peace in the valley for me, someday / There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray / There’ll be no sadness, no sorrow, oh my Lord and no trouble, I’ll see / There will be peace in the valley for me.

“Mr. Country Music”

Born on June 17, 1910, in Blue Lick, Kentucky, Clyde Julian “Red” Foley learned to play harmonica and guitar at his father’s general store.

Winning first prize in a statewide talent show at 17, Foley landed a paying singing gig on Chicago’s WLS-AM popular Louisiana Hayride program.

Signing with Decca Records in 1941, Foley struck gold with “Old Shep”. He co-wrote the song with Arthur Willis about his childhood German shepherd. Artists like Hank Snow and Elvis Presley later recorded the country classic.

In the late 1940s, Foley became one of the first country artists to regularly record in Nashville. As host of NBC Radio’s The Prince Albert Show, he helped popularize the Grand Ole Opry nationwide.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1945, the Singing Redhead From Blue Lick, Kentucky Became Nashville’s First Country Star]

In 1954, Foley left to host the Ozark Jubilee series in Springfield, Missouri. The popular program served as a launching pad for several future country stars, including Brenda Lee and Porter Wagoner.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images