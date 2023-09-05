6 Bands That Started as Local Openers

Music lovers may want to think twice before they dismiss garage bands and opening acts. Plenty of influential and celebrated bands began with garage stores as their first stages. Here are nine of the best:

1. Nirvana

One of the most famous garage bands that went from local to national openers before it found worldwide fame is Nirvana. Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic were outcasts at the same Aberdeen, Washington high school. The two became aware of each other, and Cobain gave Novoselic his DIY album. Months later, Novoselic listened to it and agreed to form a band with Cobain.

The duo honed their early music in a hair salon managed by Novoselic’s aunt before getting gigs around the Pacific Northwest. When Nirvana finally settled on a band name and Dave Grohl as its drummer, released Nevermind in 1991, it blew up thanks partly to heavy rotation play on MTV.

Before becoming headliners, the band toured with major artists, including Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

2. Van Halen

Brothers Eddie and Alex Van Halen formed the Pasadena, California-based band Mammoth in 1972. After recruiting David Lee Roth as their frontman and Michael Anthony as their bass player in 1974, they changed the band’s name to Van Halen and played house parties and other gigs around Los Angeles.

The band also played some high-profile LA clubs, including the Whiskey-A-Go-Go, and caught the attention of Kiss’ Gene Simmons, who financed the band’s demo. Their self-titled 1978 debut album launched them into mega-star status.

3. The White Stripes

Long before Jack White and Meg White became household names as The White Stripes, they met when Meg worked as a chef at Memphis Smoke in Detroit, where Jack read poetry. Jack taught Meg to play drums, and they formed The White Stripes, playing their first gig at a local bar in 1977. The two opened for other local bands, including the Detroit Cobras and the Paybacks.

The two traveled to Memphis and recorded the blues-tinged “White Blood Cells.” From there, the group filmed a video for MTV, and “Fell in Love With a Girl” received heavy play. Disc jockeys and other music tastemakers raved about the music, and The White Stripes became hit makers.

4. The Beatles

Perhaps the most famous band that could be called a garage band is The Beatles. Of course, that term wasn’t even invented, but it’s well known The Beatles played small clubs throughout Europe, church halls, and youth centers. The group often played Liverpool’s Cavern Club. It was at a lunchtime show there that Brian Epstein, who later became their manager, discovered the band.

From there, the rest is history. In 1964, Beatlemania was born, and the quartet became international stars – and arguably the greatest band in rock history.

5. The Kinks

Brothers Ray and Dave Davies joined with two of their London-area classmates and formed a band that practiced in garages and played their first gig at a school dance. The band kept playing at local clubs and recorded a demo tape. Shel Talmy, a record producer, discovered the band, replaced their drummer, and changed the group’s name from The Ravens to The Kinks.

In 1964, the group had its breakout hit “You Really Got Me,” with a guitar riff that influenced many rock bands for years after. Other hits – “Sunny Afternoon” and “Lola” – soon followed. World-famous musicians, including The Who and David Bowie – have cited the band as a significant influence.

6. Arctic Monkeys

In 2002, friends Alex Turner and Matt Helders formed an instrumental group. Soon, they added Andy Nicholson and Jamie Cook and began to play local gigs. The teenage band members recorded a demo with 18 songs, gave it away, and posted the music on MySpace.

The band’s 2005 breakout single, “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor,” went to No. 1. The group’s 2006 debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, received top critical reviews and sold 360,000 copies in the first week. That made it become the fastest-selling debut album in U.K. history.

7. The Ramones

It’s difficult to believe that when John Cummings and Thomas Erkelyi formed a band after meeting as high school students in Queens, New York, they eventually became The Ramones. After the high school buddies added Douglas Colvin and Jeff Hyman to their group, the quartet decided to all adopt the last name, Ramone. The group played in garages and small clubs. In 1974, they debuted at the legendary New York club CBGB and were a hit thanks to their rapid-fire sound and lanky, boyish looks.

Their brotherhood and stripped-down punk sound were a hit. When the band did a 1976 tour of England, they succeeded greatly and influenced the punk sound.

8. Creedence Clearwater Revival

When John Fogerty was 14 years old in 1959, he recruited two school friends to form a band called The Blue Velvets. The band started as a cover band, added John’s brother, Tom, changed their name to the Golliwogs, and signed to Fantasy Records. The seven singles they released failed to gain any traction.

The bandmates decided to change their band’s name to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, scored a hit single with “Susie Q” and were the first major act to sign to play at the 1969 Woodstock festival.

9. Paul Revere and the Raiders

Although the group Paul Revere and the Raiders wore Revolutionary War-themed outfits, young fans found the 1960s-era band as something akin to funky garage rock. The band formed after Paul Revere Dick and Mark Lindsey met in 1958 and joined with four other musicians. The band’s first hit, “Like Long Hair,” was released in 1961 and was followed by their 1963 cover of “Louie Louie.”

The group’s wholesome good looks and pop-infused garage sound on songs like “Hungry” and “Kicks” made them a staple on popular television shows, including American Bandstand. The Sex Pistols, David Bowie, and other punk and New Wave artists say that Paul Revere and the Raiders inspired their music.

Photo by Gus Stewart/Getty Images