6 Neil Young Lyrics That Hit Harder the Older I Get

The best songs age like fine wine, and Neil Young has plenty to offer in that regard. Even though some of his most ubiquitous songs came from his late teens and early twenties, these tracks have endearing and enduring qualities that make them hit even harder the older they (and we) get. I’ve noticed myself attaching new meaning and experiences to these six songs in particular.

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“Tell Me Why”

“Tell me why is it hard to make arrangements with yourself? / When you’re old enough to repay and young enough to sell?”

This line has always struck me for the way it captures that in-between feeling of adulthood. You don’t feel young anymore, but you don’t feel old, either. You could stick to the life you know. Or you could start forging a new path from scratch. Sometimes, the sheer number of possibilities makes it impossible to make a definitive decision. The further down a particular path I go, the more and more deeply I find myself relating to the opening track from After The Gold Rush.

“Ramada Inn”

“And every mornin’ comes the sun / and they both rise into the day holdin’ onto what they’ve done.”

“Ramada Inn” from Psychedelic Pill paints a desolate portrait of an older couple who have fallen into a deep rut. They make their way through days that run together, ending it with not much to do besides drink some booze to unwind. In just a few lines, Neil Young captures what it’s like to get caught between the rock and a hard place that is burnout and boredom. A place where, despite your best efforts, you start losing sight of what’s really important in life.

“Out On The Weekend”

“Think I’ll pack it in and buy a pickup / take it down to L.A. / find a place to call my own and try to fix up / start a brand new day.”

Who doesn’t love whimsically daydreaming about packing up your life and moving to sunny Los Angeles? The laidback groove of this classic Harvest track adds to the song’s unrushed, untethered vibe, inviting the listener to imagine what their little fixer-upper on the West Coast would look like. There’s a palpable loneliness to the song, too. An idea of “wherever you go, there you are” permeates throughout, reminding us that our problems don’t go away just because we move to L.A.

“On The Beach”

“Though my problems are meaningless / that don’t make them go away. / I need a crowd of people / but I can’t face them day to day.”

Sure, things could always get worse. But these Neil Young lyrics remind us that just because a problem isn’t the worst thing you could possibly experience, it’s still a problem. And we’re allowed to accept our struggles without judging ourselves for not handling something more severe. The title track to Young’s 1974 album explores alienation and isolation in ways that seem as accepting as they are sorrowful. Life is hard. Sometimes all there is to do is to escape to the beach.

“Old Man”

“Doesn’t mean that much to me to mean that much to you.”

Like all of Neil Young’s lyrics, this line from “Old Man” is certainly up for interpretation. But the way I choose to see it—and the meaning that feels more authentic the older I get—is that Young is expressing the notion that we can mean more to people than we realize because it doesn’t emotionally or mentally impact us in the same way. Our influence on others is more prominent than we might realize, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you wield that power.

“Harvest Moon”

“But now it’s getting late, and the moon is climbing high / I want to celebrate, see it shining in your eye / Because I’m still in love with you / I want to see you dance again / Because I’m still in love with you on this harvest moon.”

The final entry on this “Neil Young lyrics” list is one that I’ll admit to having a bias for, considering it was my wedding song. But there’s something about the unique vantage point of “Harvest Moon” that speaks to a couple that’s already been together a long time that just ages like fine wine. The longer I’m married, the more those lyrics mean to me. Connecting to that song is like a slow, delightful burn that gets stronger with each passing year.

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