A Continuing Saga of Love and Meaning Behind Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon”

By 1993, Neil Young had written a sequel to his 1972 album Harvest. Some similarities between both albums were there. Guest musicians who appeared on Harvest, resurfaced on Harvest Moon, including James Taylor and Linda Rondstadt. Moving from the conversation of young man talking to his elder on Harvest classic “Old Man,” Young sang about his hound dog named Elvis, who spent several years on the road with him on the similarly titled Harvest Moon track “Old King.”



Like Harvest, which went to No. 1 in the U.S., Harvest Moon was another success for Young. It reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200, and went Gold and Platinum in 1993, and multi-platinum by 1997.

The Moon and the Meaning

On the title track, featuring Rondstadt, Young returns to his reaccuring motif of the moon or the moonlight, which has appeared in more than two dozen of his songs, including “After the Goldrush”—I was lyin’ in a burned out basement With the full moon in my eyes—along with “Cinnamon Girl,” “Sweet Joni,” “Berlin,” “Don’t Let It Bring You Down,” among many others.



“I respect people who are dedicated to organised religion, and I respect their way of life, but it’s not mine,” said Young of his spiritual connection to nature, and the moon. “My faith has always been there, it’s just not organised, there’s no doctrine. There’s no book I follow.”



He added, “To me, the forest is my church. If I need to think I’ll go for a walk in the trees, or I’ll go for a walk on the prairie, or I’ll go for a walk on the beach. Wherever the environment is most extreme is where I will go. If there’s a moon, I’ll try to get out and walk under the moon.”

Much like its predecessor, “Harvest,” “Harvest Moon” circles back to love but its not as perilous as the first, more hesitant nature.

Where Young sang about someone who didn’t know how to “harvest” love on his 1972 song, “Harvest Moon” has rest assured. It follows a more celebratory night shared between two lovers dancing—under the full moon, of course.

Come a little bit closer

Hear what I have to say

Just like children sleepin’

We could dream this night away



But there’s a full moon risin’

Let’s go dancin’ in the light

We know where the music’s playin’

Let’s go out and feel the night



Because I’m still in love with you

I want to see you dance again

Because I’m still in love with you

On this harvest moon

Pegi

It is also presumed that Young may have written “Harvest Moon” about his second wife, Pegi, who he was married to from 1978 to 2014. “Harvest Moon” could have a been a recollection of their earlier, more carefree days.

A Sequel?

Making a sequel to Harvest was never intentional for Young. “People had been asking me to do it for twenty years, and I never could figure out what it was in the first place,” said Young of Harvest Moon in 1993.



Young continued, “It just happened again, whatever it was that happened back then. But only because the songs made me do it.”

