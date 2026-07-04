62 Years Ago Today, Buck Owens Seized Control of the Country Charts After Displacing Himself at No. 1 (Again)

Born the son of poor tenant farmers in North Texas, Buck Owens rose above those humble beginnings to take his place in country music history. Although he preferred to refer to his work as simply “American music,” country music listeners embraced Owens as he sent 21 number-one hits to the top of the charts, including “Act Naturally” and “I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail”.

One of his many chart-toppers, “My Heart Skips a Beat”, was back at number one on this day (July 4) in 1964 after a two-week interlude. The up-tempo love ballad displaced the reigning peak song, “Together Again”—its own B-side.

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Buck Owens Replaced Himself at No. 1 Twice in the Same Year

1964 was a good year to be Buck Owens (or a Buck Owens fan).

The beloved country entertainer entered the year on top with “Love’s Gonna Live Here”, then in its 12 week at number one.

The song held steady for another four weeks, and its 16-week run held the record for the longest unbroken stretch at number one until 2013, when Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” entered its 17th week.

Released February 24, 1964, “My Heart Skips a Beat” also wound its way up the country charts, ascending to number one on May 16.

It remained there for three weeks until Owens upended the song with “Together Again”.

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Two weeks later, on June 20, “My Heart Skips a Beat” had supplanted its own B-side on the top of the charts. The jaunty track stayed there for another four weeks before it was dethroned by Roger Miller’s “Dang Me”.

Buck Owens would reach the peak once more in 1964 thanks to “I Don’t Care (Just as Long as You Love Me)”, which landed at number one in October.

All told, Owens spent a total of 20 weeks atop the country charts in 1964—more than twice as many as any of his competitors.

He was also the only artist to score more than one chart-topper that year.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2006, We Said Goodbye to the Country Legend Who Heavily Influenced Dwight Yoakam, the Byrds, Brad Paisley, and Countless Others]

Buck Owens scored the final number-one hit of his career in 1988 with “Streets of Bakersfield”, re-recorded as a duet with Dwight Yoakum.

Owens died on March 25, 2006, at age 76 in Bakersfield, California.

Featured image by Norman James/Toronto Star via Getty Images