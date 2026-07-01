63 Years Ago Today, The Beatles Recorded the Best-Selling Single That Paul McCartney’s Dad Hated

“Please Please Me”. “I Me Mine”. “From Me to You”. In addition to world-class music talent and a natural knack for storytelling, the Beatles also had another secret weapon: personal pronouns. Employing such language established a direct connection between the Fab Four and their fans, giving listeners the sense that the song had been written with them specifically in mind. Another such example is the 1963 hit “She Loves You”, which remains the group’s all-time best-selling single in the United Kingdom. The Beatles recorded “She Loves You” and its B-side “I’ll Get You” at London’s EMI Studio on this day (July 1) in 1963.

Did This Song Invent Beatlemania?

A week earlier, John Lennon and Paul McCartney had begun writing “She Loves You” on a tour bus, completing it the following day at the latter’s family home in Liverpool.

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According to McCartney, the idea for the song’s call-and-response pattern came from Bobby Rydell’s 1963 hit “Forget Him”. Lennon also named Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up” as an inspiration.

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Those in the Beatles’ inner circle did not immediately take to “She Loves You”. McCartney recalled playing the song for his father, Jim, immediately after he and Lennon completed the lyrics.

“We went into the living room and said, ‘Dad, listen to this. What do you think?’” he recalled to Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn. “And he said, ‘That’s very nice son, but there’s enough of these Americanisms around. Couldn’t you sing, ‘She loves you, yes, yes, yes!’ At which point we collapsed in a heap and said, ‘No, Dad, you don’t quite get it!’”

EMI engineer Norman Smith shared Jim McCartney’s sentiments. “I thought, Oh my God, what a lyric! This is going to be one that I do not like,” he recalled. “But when they started to sing it – bang, wow, terrific, I was up at the mixer jogging around.”

“She Loves You” Broke Multiple Records

In August 1963, the Beatles released “She Loves You” with “I’ll Get You” as the B-side. It spent 31 weeks on the charts—18 of which were in the top three.

“She Loves You” also set a record in the United States as one of the five Beatles songs that held the top five positions in the American charts simultaneously.

[RELATED: This Beatles Hit Was Originally Written To Be a Children’s Song]

For 14 years, “She Loves You” remained the best-selling single of any artist in the UK. Then Paul McCartney outdid himself with Wings’ “Mull of Kintyre”, which he co-wrote with co-founder Denny Laine.

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