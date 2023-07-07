7 Classic Songs That Make Us Wonder “Who’s Jane?”

“Sweet Jane,” “Baby Jane,” “Lady Jane”—There is an unusual amount of Janes in music. And yes, random names get thrown around in song all the time—a John here, a Mary there—but there is something about a Jane.

Often portrayed as mysterious figures, musical Janes are regularly assigned either melancholy, toxic, or lovable traits. There is rarely an in-between; and still, they will always leave us wanting more. Here are 7 classic songs about Jane that make us wonder, “Who is she?”

1. “Hazey Jane I” – Nick Drake

Do you like what you’re doing / Would you do it some more / Or will you stop once and wonder / What you’re doing it for? / Hey slow Jane, make sense / Slow, slow, Jane, cross the fence, Nick Drake whispers against the delicate melody of “Hazey Jane I.”

The cult favorite singer-songwriter paints a sorrowful figure in the tune, one that seems lost and directionless. Do you feel like a remnant / Of something that’s past? / Do you find things are moving / Just a little too fast? Drakes asks in the song, urging Jane to slow down throughout.

2. “Jane” – Stevie Nicks

Such a little girl, such a hard life / She could look a challenge straight between the eyes / Disappointment would become her middle name / Up against the wall, Jane, Stevie Nicks sings in her swelling tune simply named “Jane.”

In the Nicks’ deep cut, this Jane is set up as another sorrowful figure, but a tough one who may have had such a hard life, but can face any challenge head-on.

3. “Lady Jane” – The Rolling Stones

My sweet Lady Jane / When I see you again / Your servant am I / And will humbly remain / Just heed this plea, my love / On bended knees my love / I pledge myself to Lady Jane, Mick Jagger theatrically enunciates each word of the jangling Rolling Stones tune, “Lady Jane.”

In the early Stones song, the narrator forsakes all other lovers for his Lady Jane, telling Lady Anne and Sweet Marie he must take his leave to be with her.

4. “Baby Jane” – Rod Stewart

Baby Jane, don’t it make you feel sad / Just when I thought that we were winning / You and I were so close in every way / Don’t time fly when you’re loving and laughing, Rod Stewart belts in the punchy breakup tune “Baby Jane.”

This Jane may sound like a heartbreaker, but her and her lover have merely drifted apart and it’s time to call it quits. Optimism’s my best defense, Stewart assures in the song, I’ll get through without you.

5. “Jane” – Jefferson Starship

Jane, you say it’s all over / For you and me girl / There’s a time for love / And a time for lettin’ it be baby, plays another heartbroken hit, Jefferson Starship’s electrified “Jane.”

This song’s mysterious Jane is set up as a coy figure with the tune detailing how she’s playin’ a game called / Called “hard to get” by its real name / Makin’ believe that you just don’t feel the same.

6. “Janey Don’t You Lose Heart” – Bruce Springsteen

You got your book baby with all your fears / Come let me honey and I’ll catch your tears / I’ll take your sorrow if you want me to / Come tomorrow, that’s what I’ll do / Listen to me / Janey don’t you lose heart, Springsteen bellows in his urgent “Janey Don’t You Lose Heart.”

In the song, Jane –or in this case Janey– is depicted again as a helpless figure, someone who will lie in bed and feel this emptiness, but Springsteen is the one who can rescue her from her sadness.

7. “Sweet Jane” – The Velvet Underground

Sweet Jane, oh-whoa / Sweet Jane / Sweet Jane, wails the simple, but effective chorus of The Velvet Underground’s classic tune of the same name.

In “Sweet Jane,” Jane is an elusive character as is the other player in the narrative, Jack. They ride around in a Stutz Bearcat, work in a bank, and listen to classical music radio, but there is something about the whimsical song that makes them seem so rock and roll.

Even still, the question remains: “Who’s Jane?”

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images