Drive-By Truckers Announce Southern Rock Opera Tour in 2024

Southern rock icons Drive-By Truckers are going on tour this year, and they’re performing their hit 2001 album Southern Rock Opera in its entirety for the commemorative tour. The Southern Rock Opera Revisited Tour will take the band throughout the US and Canada well into the end of the year. Supporting acts have not been announced for this tour, but Drive-By Truckers know how to hold their own!

The Drive-By Truckers 2024 Tour will start on June 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. The tour will end on November 24 in Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium.

It looks like there is already a VIP package presale going on over at Ticketmaster. Additional presale events, such as the Live Nation presale, will kick off on March 28 and 29. General on-sale will be March 29 at 10:00 am EDT.

When it comes to general on-sale, we recommend getting your tickets from Stubhub. Sometimes, Stubhub will have tickets that are lower in price than face value, plus tickets to shows that are already sold out. It’s a great resource that’s worth checking out!

Don’t miss your chance to see Drive-By Truckers live. Get your tickets today!

June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

June 9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

June 10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

June 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

June 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

June 15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

June 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

June 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

June 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

June 26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

June 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

June 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

June 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

July 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

July 2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

July 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

October 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

October 18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

October 22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

October 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

October 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

October 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

October 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

November 1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

November 5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

November 7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

November 8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

November 9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

