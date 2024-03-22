Drive-By Truckers Announce Southern Rock Opera Tour in 2024

Southern rock icons Drive-By Truckers are going on tour this year, and they’re performing their hit 2001 album Southern Rock Opera in its entirety for the commemorative tour. The Southern Rock Opera Revisited Tour will take the band throughout the US and Canada well into the end of the year. Supporting acts have not been announced for this tour, but Drive-By Truckers know how to hold their own!
The Drive-By Truckers 2024 Tour will start on June 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. The tour will end on November 24 in Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium.
It looks like there is already a VIP package presale going on over at Ticketmaster. Additional presale events, such as the Live Nation presale, will kick off on March 28 and 29. General on-sale will be March 29 at 10:00 am EDT.
Drive-By Truckers 2024 Tour Dates
June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
June 9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
June 10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens
June 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
June 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
June 15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
June 16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
June 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
June 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
June 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
June 26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
June 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
June 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
June 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
July 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
July 2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
July 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
October 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
October 18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
October 22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
October 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
October 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
October 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
October 29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
October 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
November 1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
November 5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
November 7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
November 8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
November 9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Photo by Brantley Guitierrez
