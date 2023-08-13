7 Epic Vocalists of the 1970s

When it comes to music, the 1970s were unabashed. Especially when it came to singers. Meaning, of course, there was an unparalleled amount of passion, verve, vim and vigor. The decade of the 1970s took on the revolution of the one prior and blew it out. Indeed, below is proof of just that. Here are seven epic vocalists from the 1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Robert Plant

The British rock band Led Zeppelin released its self-titled debut album in 1969 and with it, the group was off with a bang. Bolstered by maybe the best rhythm section in rock history, along with one of the greatest guitar players ever, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant’s voice belted out like a melodic lion’s roar. And he had the mane to match. Songs like “Stairway to Heaven” and “When the Levee Breaks” became divine off his tongue.

2. Diana Ross

First a member of Motown’s Supremes in the 1960s, Diana Ross took on the 1970s solo, becoming the Queen of Disco thanks to songs like her 1970 rendition of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which was her first solo No. 1 single. Born in 1944 in Detroit, Ross became the quintessential crossover performer of the decade, bringing soul, charisma and glamor to the role of singer. Her voice came to each listener like it was meant for one person. Then she could take it to crest crescendos that would crush the listener in the best of ways.

3. Ann Wilson

If Plant had an equal, it was Ann Wilson. Perhaps it should be said the other way around. Heart, though beloved today, remains somehow underrated. The band boasted the Wilson sisters. Nancy was the slickest six-string player in the West and Ann was the lightning bolt vocalist who made it seem as if the band’s songs could power the Space Needle. The Seattle rockers, who released their debut LP Dreamboat Annie in 1975, remain formidable and, frankly, should garner more attention for the envelopes they pushed and the boundaries they broke. Thanks in large part to Ann’s slicing voice.

4. Stevie Wonder

Song for song, note for note, Stevie Wonder may be the world’s greatest singer/songwriter. Part of that is his delivery. Yes, his singing voice bounces off his tongue like rubber balls at play. He’s capable of summoning any emotion from himself or from you. Wonder, who released eight albums in the 1970s, including his groundbreaking Innervisions in 1973, remains the standard when it comes to performance, as this 1974 live rendition of “Superstition” proves.

5. Elton John

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Hello Elton John! The man did more for rock music sitting down than most do standing up. Playing the piano, John’s voice soared like church bells into the night. Dazzling fans with costume and smart lyrics, more than anything it was John’s full-throated voice that cut through any doubt about his ability. With 12 albums released in the 1970s, John was power incarnate, flying by the seat of his pants.

6. Freddie Mercury

When you release the 1975 album A Night at the Opera, which includes the song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” you automatically make this list. Fronted by Freddie Mercury, the British-born rock band Queen was a cacophony of sonic confetti when they wanted to be. The group had the foresight to write a song (“We Will Rock You”) with a beat fans could play along with while standing up at a concert. But more than that, the swelling, explosive “Bohemian Rhapsody” is an all-timer when it comes to vocal performances.

7. Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye defines what vocal prowess is. Yet, he doesn’t do it with shrieks, growls or screams. He does it with sublime subtlety and restraint. A master of timing and tone as much as he is anything else, Gaye may boast the greatest singing voice of all time—though rivals for the top spot like Aretha Franklin and Roy Orbison may have a thought on the matter. Nevertheless, Gaye is second to none, as evidenced by the song below.

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns