Diana Ross Releases New Single, “If The World Just Danced,” Ahead of Nov. Album

Today (September 3), legendary Detroit-born singer-actress-performer, Diana Ross, released her newest single, “If The World Just Danced,” from her forthcoming new LP, Thank You, which is out November 5.

“There’s no wrong way to dance, just do it,” said Ross in a press release. “Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, joy, joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there is only love in life.”

The Hall of Fame artist, who rose to stardom as the frontwoman of the Supremes, became one of Motown’s most signature acts and its most successful in the 1960s. (See below: “Stop In The Name Of Love.”)

In the 1970s, Ross followed a solo career and became one of the decade’s most infamous disco queens. (See below: “I Will Survive.”) She also appeared in the hit movie, The Wiz, as the lead character, Dorothy. (See below: “Ease on Down the Road’) Ross has since also boasted big hits in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

According to the press release, Ross co-wrote and curated each song on her new record, the through-line for which, she says, is “gratefulness.”

“When you dance the world dances,” Ross adds.

Fans can pre-order the new record here.

Track Listing for Thank You:﻿