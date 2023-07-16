7 Underrated Rock Albums of the 1970s That Everyone Should Own

The 1970s might be the best time for rock music ever. Yes, the 1960s had their love revolutions and flower power, but the ’70s is when everything took hold. From Led Zeppelin to The Who, the genre was impeccable.

But some records in that era may have slipped through the cracks. That is why we wanted to share this list of albums you may not know by heart but, well, you likely should. Here are seven underrated rock albums of the 1970s.

1. Wish You Were Here, Pink Floyd (1975)

While other albums from this British-born psychedelic rock band are more celebrated—see: The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon—it’s their 1975 LP, Wish You Were Here that boasts perhaps the band’s most covered and beloved song, its title track. Another song on the LP that has stood the test of time is the epic ode to original co-founder Syd Barrett, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.” “Have a Cigar” is another Pink Floyd classic.

2. Funkadelic, Funkadelic (1970)

This is the debut LP from the George Clinton-formed band, Funkadelic. Originally formed by Clinton as a backing band for the Parliaments, this group broke off and did its own thing starting in 1968. Then it released this full-length, which includes seminal songs like “Qualify and Satisfy” and “Mommy, What’s a Funkadelic?” The guitar tones, bass sounds and drum tension are top-notch.

3. Dreamboat Annie, Heart (1975)

The debut LP from the sister-led rock group Heart, this album included a few of the band’s most impressive songs right out of the gate, including “Magic Man” and “Crazy On You.” Displaying incredible vocal prowess thanks to frontwoman Ann Wilson and guitar skills from sister Nancy, Heart remains one of the most important bands in rock ‘n’ roll history. And this album is a major reason why that’s so.

4. Powerage, AC/DC (1978)

Opening with the ear-splitting song, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation,” which hit No. 24 on the U.K. singles chart, this album from the Australian-born rockers often goes under the radar. It’s the fifth from the lively, even explosive group and the first to include Cliff Williams on bass. You would never go broke betting on an AC/DC album blowing your hair back with big vocals and buzzy guitars and this one, while lesser-known, packs as big a wallop as any on the shelf.

5. Clear Spot, Captain Beefheart (1972)

Perhaps he is not a household name, but the California-born rocker Captain Beefheart is likely your favorite indie rocker’s favorite indie rocker. He’s odd in the best of ways while also, on this record included, participating in the sounds and styles of the best of rock ‘n’ roll. “Too Much Time” on this album is a laidback yet thoughtful love song. Check out the entire work here below.

6. Wings at the Speed of Sound, Paul McCartney and Wings (1976)

This album from the former Mop Top and his new band Wings was released in 1976 and it includes the melodic opener by Paul and wife Linda McCartney, “Let ‘Em In.” Another pretty ditty is “Silly Love Songs,” also by the married couple. Everything about Wings is melody. And this album boasts that quality that McCartney might wield best in spades.

7. Electric Warrior, T. Rex (1971)

The British-born rock band T. Rex went through lots of evolution in its decade-long career. But this album, Electric Warrior, which was released in 1971 displays the band perhaps at its best: part devious, part brilliant, part fragile, part dynamite, part tense, part dramatic, all-time. The opening song on this LP, “Mambo Sun,” is a classic you’ve heard a thousand times but never quite realized how much you loved it. Yes, the entire album is like that.

