7 Iconic Albums You Didn’t Know Feature James Taylor

You’ve got a friend in James Taylor. The famed singer/songwriter built a prolific career upon his disarming songcraft and sturdy musical skill, but in his nearly six decades at the top, he has never been too lofty to lend a helping hand. Taylor has provided musical assistance to several of his fellow icons over the years, weaving his undeniable talents through some of music’s most classic works.

Here are seven iconic albums you may not have known feature Taylor.

1. Tapestry – Carole King (1971)

Taylor can be heard on Carole King’s acclaimed 1971 release, Tapestry, playing the acoustic guitar and providing background vocals throughout. The album harbors hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Where You Lead,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” the latter of which Taylor would record and release his own version that same year.

The artist would appear on several other of King’s works including the albums Writer and Thoroughbred.

2. Harvest – Neil Young (1972)

Taylor’s skills on the banjo along with his distinctive vocals can be heard on classics like “Heart of Gold” and “Old Man” from Neil Young’s hit album, Harvest. David Crosby, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, and Stephen Stills also make background appearances on the 1972 release.

Taylor also assisted the legend on his album, Harvest Moon, a few years later.

3. Volcano – Jimmy Buffett (1979)

Jimmy Buffett recruited Taylor for his 1979 record, Volcano. The album finds Taylor lending his cool vocals and impressive guitar chops to the background of the track “Sending the Old Man Home.”

4. Wind on the Water – Crosby & Nash (1975)

Taylor assisted David Crosby and Graham Nash on their 1975 joint album, Wind on the Water. He can be heard playing guitar on tunes like “Carry Me” and “To the Last Whale…,” as well as lending his harmony vocals on the latter track.

Taylor also lent his skills to the duo’s regular three-piece outfit, Crosby, Stills & Nash, specifically with their 1980 album, Replay.

5. Blue – Joni Mitchell (1971)

Longtime collaborators and former lovers, Taylor and Joni Mitchell have worked together on various occasions throughout their respective careers. Taylor, most notably, accompanied Mitchell on one of her most famous works, the 1971 album, Blue. His guitar stylings round out songs like “All I Want,” “California,” “Carey,” and “A Case of You.”

Taylor can also be heard on several other Mitchell releases, such as Wild Things Run Fast, Dog Eat Dog, and The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

6. Prisoner in Disguise – Linda Ronstadt (1975)

Linda Ronstadt is another artist Taylor has worked with on more than one occasion. Taylor specifically lent his acoustic guitar chops to her 1975 album, Prisoner in Disguise. He can be heard on her recording of “You Tell Me That I’m Falling Down.” On the album, Ronstadt even records the Taylor-penned tune, “Hey Mister, That’s Me Up on the Jukebox.”

Taylor’s assistance didn’t stop there; the artist can be found in the background of Ronstadt releases like Get Closer and For Sentimental Reasons.

7. No Secrets – Carly Simon (1972)

Taylor was also known to assist his former wife Carly Simon during their decade of marriage. He made an appearance on her 1972 album, No Secrets, which was released only days after they were married in November of that year. His backing vocals can be pinpointed on “Waited So Long.”

Simon’s Hotcakes, Playing Possum, and Another Passenger also feature the help of Taylor.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage