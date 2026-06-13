4 of Glen Campbell’s Most Magical Duets, Including a Few Underrated Tracks

Glen Campbell had a career that spanned more than 50 years, but he didn’t do a lot of duets. Of his duets, most people immediately think of “Let It Be Me” with Bobbie Gentry, but that isn’t his only collaboration. These are four of Campbell’s best duets, even though not all of them were hits at radio.

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“I Say A Little Prayer / By The Time I Get To Phoenix” With Anne Murray

In 1967, Campbell had a big hit with “By The Time I Get To Phoenix”. Four years later, Campbell returned to the song, this time with Anne Murray. The two sing a medley of “I Say A Little Prayer” and “By The Time I Get To Phoenix”. The duet is on their collaborative Anne Murray / Glen Campbell record.

Their medley begins with, “The moment I wake up / Before I put on my makeup / (By the time I get to Phoenix / She’ll be rising) / I say a little prayer for you / (She’ll find the note / I left hanging on her door).”

“Somethin’ ‘Bout You Baby I Like” With Rita Coolidge

“Somethin’ ‘Bout You Baby I Like” is written by Richard Supa. The song was first released by Tom Jones in 1974. In 1980, Campbell made it the title track of one of his albums. Campbell’s only duet from the record, the song didn’t make it into the Top 40.

The sweet song says, “Oh, baby / When it comes to talking / My tongue gets so tight / This sidewalk love affair / Has got me high as a kite / Yeah, yeah, there’s something ’bout you, baby, I like.”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle” With Steve Wariner

On Campbell’s Still Within The Sound Of My Voice album is “The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”. Out in 1987, Campbell sings the song with Steve Wariner.

Written by Ted Harris, “The Hand That Rocks The Cradle” is an ode to mothers. The song says, “There ought to be a hall of fame for mamas / Creation’s most unique and precious pearls / And heaven help us always to remember / That the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle” became a Top 10 hit.

“Why Don’t We Just Sleep On It Tonight” With Tanya Tucker

“Why Don’t We Just Sleep On It Tonight” came out in 1981. The song is on Campbell’s It’s The World Gone Crazy record. “Why Don’t We Sleep On It Tonight” is written by John Lewis Parker and Harry Shannon. Released as a single, the song sadly did not chart at country radio.

The clever song says, “And why don’t we just sleep on it tonight? / Everything looks clearer in the early morning light / When the sun goes down / You’re the only one I want my arms around / We don’t have to fight / So why don’t we just sleep on it tonight?”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns