7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades.

Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, Eminem has also written and/or produced several tracks for Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, 50 Cent, Yelawolf, Skylar Grey (“Last One Standing,” 2021), and more throughout the past 20 years.

Here’s a look at seven songs Eminem wrote (and may have also produced) for other artists.

1. “Forgot About Dre,” Dr. Dre featuring Eminem (2000)

Written by Eminem

After a hiatus from music in the mid-’90s, Dr. Dre returned with a second album, 2001, led by two “Dre” singles “Still D.R.E.” and “Forgot About Dre,” the latter written for the rapper by Eminem, who is also featured on the track. Eminem wrote both his and Dre’s verses on the song, which later picked up the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

2. “Renegade,” Jay-Z, featuring Eminem (2001)

Written by Eminem, Jay-Z, and Luis Resto

Off Jay-Z’s sixth album The Blueprint, “Renegade” was co-written with Eminem, and Luis Resto and produced by and features Eminen—the only guest appearance on the album with verses.

Say that I’m foolish I only talk about jewels

Do you fools listen to music or do you just skim through it?

See I’m influenced by the ghetto you ruined

That same dude you gave nothing, I made something doing

What I do through and through and

I give you the news, with a twist it’s just his ghetto point-of-view

The renegade, you been afraid

3. “Rockstar,” Bizarre (2005)

Written by Eminem, Bizarre, and Luis Resto

Prior to the release of The Slim Shady LP, Eminem was a member of the hip hop group D12 and continued making music with them until the collective split in 2018. When D12 member Bizarre (Rufus Arthur Johnson), was releasing his solo debut, Hannicap Circus, Eminem came on board to co-write, produce and mix his lead single “Rockstar,” a humorous song referencing an outrageous rock and roll lifestyle—Where is Marshall? / Who the hell cares? / Bizarre’s on stage, shaking his derriere—and even features a cameo by Eminem in the video.

4. “Hands Up,” Lloyd Banks featuring 50 Cent (2006)

Written by Eminem, Lloyd Banks (Christopher Lloyd), Curtis Jackson, Chris Styles, Phillip Pits, Luis Resto

After East Coast rapper Lloyd Banks, and founding member of hip-hop group G-Unit, which featured his childhood friends 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, soared to No. 1 with his 2004 solo debut The Hunger For More. On the follow-up, Rotten Apple, the rapper only released one single, “Hands Up,” co-written and co-produced by Eminem. For the track, Banks also regrouped with former G-Unit partner 50 Cent, who also collaborated with him on his debut.

5. “My Life,” 50 Cent, featuring Eminem and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine (2012)

Written by Eminem, 50 Cent, Adam Levine, Larry Griffin, Jr., Herb Rooney

Originally released as the second single off 50 Cent’s scrapped studio album, Street King Immortal, “My Life” was still released as a single in 2012 and hit No. 6 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. To date, Street King Immortal still remains unreleased and is an album 50 Cent has called one of his most insightful. “The fact is that in this project I am more sensitive than I’ve been in my earlier projects,” said the artist. Eminem also worked with 50 Cent on several other occasions co-writing tracks “New Day,” also off Street King Immortal, and “Patiently Waiting,” off 50 Cent’s 2003 breakthrough debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

6. “American You,” Yelawolf (2015)

Written by Eminem

When Tennessee rapper Yelawolf signed to Eminem’s Shady Records where he released his third album, Love Story, the fourth single, “American You,” blended country and hip-hop. Co-written by Yelawolf, along with Eminem and Luis Resto, the track remains a fan favorite. Recorded in Nashville between 2012 and 2015, Eminem also served as the executive producer of the album.

7. “Remember the Name,” Ed Sheeran, featuring Eminem and 50 Cent (2019)

Written by Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Curtis Jackson, Karl Sandberg, Karl Schuster, Patrick Brown, Raymon Murray, Rico Wade, André Benjamin, Antwan Patton

Off Ed Sheeran’s fourth album, No.6 Collaborations Project, “Remember the Name” features Eminem and 50 Cent and was produced by Sheeran, along with songwriter Max Martin, Shellback (Karl Johan Schuster), Fred Again. The track also samples words and music from the 2001 Outkast single “So Fresh, So Clean.” No.6 Collaborations Project also features Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and more.

Photo: Universal Music