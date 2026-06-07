3 Songs That Saved Famous Rock Albums From Failure

All it takes is one song to completely reinvigorate an artist’s career. One hit can turn fans onto an album, saving it from “flopping.” The three legendary rock albums from the iconic rock bands below were all massively successful, largely thanks to one special song on the tracklist. Each of these musicians was at a turning point in their career that could’ve spelled disaster. One track saved them from that fate.

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[RELATED: 3 Songs From Famous Rock Bands That Barely Sound Like Them]

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — ‘A Night At The Opera’ — Queen

Queen was in a dire financial situation before the release of A Night At The Opera. They were in need of a massive hit when they set out to make this rock album. Instead of playing into conventions, the band pushed their creativity even further, delivering one of the most innovative songs of all time, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

No one believed this multi-genre, tone-shifting song was a hit. Given the stakes of this record, the band’s label was understandably hesitant to release such a song. As is clear now, “Bohemian Rhapsody” wowed listeners and completely changed the notion of what a single could be.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” — ‘Jailbreak’ — Thin Lizzy

In a similar vein, Thin Lizzy was on the edge of being dropped by their label before the release of Jailbreak. They needed the rock album to produce a hit to keep their spot. They didn’t know that “The Boys Are Back In Town” would become the biggest hit of their career, but it quickly changed their fortunes.

This song is a universal hit, which is no doubt why it earned so many listeners. Its infectious twin-guitar parts stand out in the 70s rock scene. This song not only saved them from being dropped from their label but also remains one of the most beloved hits from its era.

“The Rising” — ‘The Rising’ — Bruce Springsteen

Before the release of The Rising, Bruce Springsteen’s relevance had waned. Of course, his legacy had long been secured, but he was starting to seem like a nostalgia act rather than a current voice for the American people. That all changed with this album, specifically its title track.

This song became Springsteen’s first hit in years. The title track summed up the sentiments in the U.S. post 9/11. “How far I’ve gone, how high I’ve climbed / On my back’s a sixty-pound stone / On my shoulder, a half-mile line,” Springsteen sings, embodying a first responder.



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