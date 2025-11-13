Eminem Will Play a Major Part in the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Shows Through 2027

Since arriving on the national scene with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, Eminem has become the best-selling rapper of all time. And his hometown of Detroit, where he has lived since age 12, has always prominently figured into his work. In particular, the highs and lows of Detroit Lions fandom have made for compelling artistic fodder. Now, the “Lose Yourself” artist, 53, will oversee his favorite team’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show this year.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, the Detroit Lions announced they had tapped Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, for a multi-year partnership to executive produce its Thanksgiving halftime show. Through 2027, the 15-time Grammy nominee will consult with the franchise on talent selection and all aspects of halftime production.

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) will produce the performance.

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” Rosenberg said in a statement. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

Fox will broadcast the Lions’ hometown matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. Eastern.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

Will Eminem Himself Make an Appearance?

Unsurprisingly, the Detroit Lions’ announcement immediately ignited speculation of an Eminem cameo during this year’s halftime show. “SURPRISE PERFORMANCE SURPRISE PERFORMANCE,” begged one Instagram user.

Another added, “Get a band by the name of D12, their lead singer Slim Shady is awesome!”

Of course, the “Stan” hitmaker is no stranger to NFL stages, headlining the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022 alongside frequent collaborator Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

