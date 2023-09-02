7 Women in Classic Rock

There are reasons why women didn’t make more of a dent in classic rock’s halcyon era in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Whether you want to blame record executives who didn’t see their potential or portions of the listening public that weren’t ready to hear women rockers, there’s no denying that it was tough for them to break through in the genre. That’s why the women listed below deserve special recognition, considering that they not only had to be great at what they did but also had to overcome some of the barriers that men didn’t face. (And by the way, we cheated a little bit: There are nine women listed here because two entries feature a pair of women from famous bands of the era.)

1. Grace Slick

Many people don’t realize that Grace Slick wasn’t the first Jefferson Airplane singer. One wonders how rock history might have been altered if she hadn’t come aboard the band in 1966 when original vocalist Signe Toly Anderson departed. Slick joined for the 1966 album, Surrealistic Pillow, and brought along “White Rabbit” (which she wrote) and “Somebody to Love” from her former band The Great Society. Those songs became massive hits and helped turn Jefferson Airplane into a household name among rock fans. Slick would continue with the band through their many personnel and name changes, including the ‘70s years with Jefferson Starship and the ‘80s as Starship, with the latter era, including Slick singing lead on the collective’s biggest hits since their earliest days.

2. Janis Joplin

The impact Joplin made on the rock world in such a relatively short time is what sets her apart from her peers. In 1968, the album Cheap Thrills, just the second with her band Big Brother and the Holding Company, went to the top of the charts, while Joplin’s two solo albums recorded before her death in October 1970 were also smash hits. All this came despite much of the music on those albums being somewhat unpolished and ramshackle. Joplin’s incredible vocals were enough to carry some of the most iconic songs of that era: “Down on Me,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and “Mercedes Benz.” The last three of those songs all appeared on her final album, Pearl, a masterpiece that sadly appeared in 1971 while the music world was mourning her death.

3. Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac

Although Nicks and McVie (who passed away in 2022) both have enjoyed excellent solo careers, their work with Fleetwood Mac first earned them the eternal adoration of classic rock lovers. McVie joined the band, which already included her husband, John, in the early ‘70s when they were still more of a blues-rock outfit. Nicks joined the band with then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham for the 1975 hit-filled self-titled album, as Fleetwood Mac transformed overnight into a group focused on the catchy rock songwriting of the two women and Buckingham. Rumours (1977), recorded as the band’s members were entangled in romantic squabbles with each other, became one of the best-selling albums of all time. Christine and Stevie’s unmistakable writing and voices helped define the band for the next 45 years.

4. Chrissie Hynde

Hynde’s love for rock and roll was so enveloping that she refused to give up on her dreams of being a performer, even after her career endured many false starts throughout much of the ‘70s. She took matters into her own hands at the end of the decade, when she found some like-minded musicians and formed The Pretenders, whose first album contained the massive hit “Brass in Pocket.” Hynde has always been able to mix tenderness and toughness as both a songwriter and performer. Although she’s a rock traditionalist, she became a face of the New Wave movement with her band’s success in the early ‘80s. She’s also proven to be extremely resilient, keeping The Pretenders going through all manner of attrition and tragedy before they eventually landed in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

5. Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart

Heart, formed in Seattle, Washington out of the ashes of several other projects, has undergone many changes over the years. But the constant has been the sisters Ann (lead vocalist) and Nancy Wilson (guitarist and vocalist.) They either wrote or co-wrote with collaborators most of the band’s ‘70s classic rock mainstays, including “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” and “Straight On.” After hitting a bit of a rough patch in the early ‘80s, they rallied with a self-titled album in 1985 that featured four Top 10 hits. Heart also found a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

6. Debbie Harry

Blondie might be more associated with New Wave to some, but this was a band that could truthfully do just about anything when they were on top of their game. A big reason that they were able to do that was Debbie Harry, a frontwoman who could bounce from rock to reggae and even rap and come away from it all sounding ridiculously cool every time. The core of Harry, guitarist Chris Stein, and drummer Clem Burke helped Blondie become arguably the most successful band of any genre in the latter half of the ‘70s, and they’re still together and planning a new album as of this writing.

7. Joan Jett

Jett first made an impact as a punk icon as part of the all-girl group The Runaways. Even as that band petered out, Jett was planning her next move as a solo artist. In 1981, she released I Love Rock ‘n Roll, an album recorded with her new backing band the Blackhearts. The title track, a forgotten single by the UK band The Arrows, was transformed by Jett’s sneering, defiant vocal, topped the charts, and turned Jett into an international star. That kicked off a long stretch of successful singles and albums for an artist known for her authenticity and fiery live performances, and she and the Blackhearts remain active today as a touring and recording entity.

