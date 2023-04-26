7 Classic Rock Bands That Ruled the 1970s

The 1970s was a goldmine for classic rock music. There was a surplus of bands making a name for themselves, as acts like the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Fleetwood Mac were starting to rise and impact the sound of rock music for generations to come. Despite emerging in the ’70s, it’s clear these classic rock bands have eternal legacies, as four of these seven acts are in the rare position of having the best-selling albums in the United States.

Below, we look at seven classic rock bands that earned their place in history throughout the 1970s.

1. Eagles

It’s hard to think of ’70s rock music and not have the Eagles come to mind. Known for hits including “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Witchy Woman” and “Desperado,” Glenn Frey and Don Henley were leading the charge with their distinguishable voices that helped define a generation of classic rock music. After forming in 1971, it only took the Eagles four years to amass a collection of hits, as Their Greatest Hits Album (1971-1975) was released in 1976, becoming so popular with sales of more than a whopping 38 million copies. It’s currently the biggest-selling album of all time in the U.S., solidifying their legacy as a band with lasting appeal.

2. Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin took the world by storm when they formed in London in 1968, their electrifying sound quickly translating across the world. Fronted by Robert Plant, the band saw success right out of the gate with their 1969 self-titled debut album that set the stage for the next decade that saw them impacting music history with the release of Led Zeppelin IV in 1971, featuring “Stairway to Heaven,” one of the most revered and influential rock songs of all time. The album is one of the best-selling of all time, with more than 37 million sold worldwide.

3. Lynyrd Skynyrd

In less than a decade, Lynyrd Skynyrd established itself as one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. They ruled the ’70s with hits like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird” and “Saturday Night Special,” serving as a voice for the South where they originated from that extended to fans across the world. But the band’s winning streak came to a tragic halt in 1977 when they were involved in a plane crash that killed frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister and background singer Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick and pilots Walter McCreary and William John Gray. The crash left the remaining members with serious injuries and having to figure out the band’s future. Despite the tragedy and subsequent lineup changes over the years, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s legacy is still thriving through their classic hits.

4. Fleetwood Mac

You’d be hard-pressed to find a band as widely beloved as Fleetwood Mac. With a powerhouse lineup of Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham and John McVie, Fleetwood Mac quickly stood out with their stellar harmonies. Their 1977 album, Rumours, features hits “The Chain,” “Songbird” and others that show off their sparkling voices that still resonate. The album is one of the top 10 best-selling albums in history, with 40 million copies sold worldwide, proving that Fleetwood Mac is as revered today as they were when it debuted.

5. Aerosmith

The Boston-native band Aerosmith is defined by frontman Steve Tyler’s distinctive voice. Formed by Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford in 1971, Aerosmith spent a decade strong with a series of hits like “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion,” all of which kicked off with their two-time platinum-certified self-titled debut album in 1973. Despite a rocky tenure in the early 1980s after Perry and Whitford left the band, they’ve since reunited and are one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, with record sales north of 150 million worldwide.

6. Heart

Though the ’70s classic rock scene was dominated by male bands, the female-fronted Heart proved that women could rock as hard as men did. With Ann and Nancy Wilson on lead vocals, they let their powerful voices soar on such power ballads as “Alone,” “These Dreams,” “Magic Man” and “Barracuda.” With an eclectic blend of rock, heavy metal, and folk, Heart dominated in the latter half of the decade with a string of hit albums bookended by Dreamboat Annie in 1975 and Dog and Butterfly in 1978. The core 1970s lineup of Ann and Nancy Wilson, Steve Fossen, Roger Fisher, Howard Leese, and Michael Derosier was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

7. Blondie

Blondie helped close out the decade by weaving a bit of a punk flavor into their classic rock sound. Fronted by lead singer Debbie Harry, Blondie built a cult following before achieving mainstream success with Parallel Lines in 1978, which reached the top five on the all-genre Billboard 200 and featured the chart-topping hit “Heart of Glass,” launching them into steady success that continued into the 1980s. Blondie made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

