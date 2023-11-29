8 Great Boy Bands and Girl Groups of the “Boy Band and Girl Group Decade,” the ’90s

A musical group of all of one gender is nothing new in popular music. But the concept of a “boy band” or “girl group” is relatively new in the vast scheme of the music industry. These groups are defined by their popular music—which often features intricate vocal parts and supports dance routines—and their youthful energy and appealing appearance. The 1980s saw the earliest bands arise that could fall under this category (i.e. New Kids on the Block), but it was the 1990s that truly saw them flourish. These top boy and girl bands of the 1990s helped define a new genre that continues today (i.e. BTS).

The Spice Girls were an early girl group who made their fanbase of young women by embodying and evangelizing a female-empowerment mantra. Though they were assembled in 1994 specifically to add contrast to the ever-growing boy band craze of the time, the Spice Girls became pop icons in their own right. In fact, they were a leading factor in developing the genre of teen pop that would continue well into the next century. With hit singles such as “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There,” they helped drive the upbeat dance-pop style that would come to define teen groups in the future.

*NSYNC was created in 1995 and became most known for launching the career of Justin Timberlake. In fact, the band started as a backup project for the guys who were rejected for the Backstreet Boys—ironic since they found even more-instant success and became one of the world’s most popular bands alongside Backstreet. *NSYNC released their first album in 1997 with the lead single “I Want You Back,” which became a worldwide hit and propelled the band to stardom and further hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

TLC was one of the earliest girl groups to succeed in the 1990s and became the best-selling girl band in history. Formed in 1990, the trio pioneered the blended sound of pop, hip-hop, R&B, and funk as a uniquely female sound. They stood out within the music scene of the time, and saw quick success with singles such as “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.” They were wildly popular throughout the mid- to late 1990s, and are widely considered to have paved the way for groups such as Destiny’s Child, SWV, and Blaque.

Any playlist of quintessential ’90s songs has to include the Backstreet Boys. This boy band helped pioneer the sound of modern pop with singles such as “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” and “I Want It That Way.” The release of their first album in 1996 enjoyed instant success, especially in Europe, and the trend continued through the turn of the new millennium. Their style of layered vocal harmonies and a blend of pop and hip-hop have influenced boy bands up to the current day.

Destiny’s Child is best remembered for launching the career of Beyoncé Knowles, of course, but the group’s legacy goes far beyond Queen Bey. The group started in 1990, but didn’t release their first album until 1998; the interim years were spent shaping their image and training in rapping, singing, and performance. Their first album saw quick success with singles such as “No, No, No” and “Bills, Bills, Bills” (and later with hits like “Say My Name,” “Survivor,” and “Bootylicious”). Though they dissolved in 2006, Destiny’s Child remains one of the best and most influential girl groups ever.

Yes, New Kids on the Block formed in the 1980s, but they remained active until 1995 and significantly affected the music of the ’90s, so we’re including them! Their breakout came in 1989 with singles such as “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).” They are considered one of the earliest “boy bands” in the modern sense of the term, setting the stage for the Backstreets and the *NSYNCs of the world to come. Their success also led them to an invite to be the Super Bowl halftime show performers in 1991, which was the first time a mainstream pop act received that honor.

Salt-N-Pepa formed in 1985 and became the first majorly successful all-female rap group. Though some of their most lasting hits, such as “Push It,” were released in the 1980s, they continued to be successful through the following decade. Their popularity earned them the moniker of “the First Ladies of Rap,” and garnered them a Grammy, making them the first all-female rap group to win the award. Salt-N-Pepa is also remembered for hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop.”

Boyz II Men was not just one of the first significant boy bands in terms of influence. They were also dominant on the charts and in the Walmarts from 1987 until 2012. Formed in 1985, they remained enormously influential throughout the following decade. In fact, they are among the most consistently charting bands of all time, and notably knocked their own song out of the No. 1 spot on the pop charts in 1994 (“On Bended Knee” replaced “I’ll Make Love to You”). Their primary appeal was their ability to combine pop rock with R&B music, re-popularizing the latter to such an extent for the first time since the 1970s.

