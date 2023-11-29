Eras Tour Choreographer Shares Her Thoughts on Taylor Swift’s Romance With Travis Kelce

Kicking off in March 2023, The Eras Tour helped Taylor Swift share her expansive catalog with fans from all over the world. Along the way, the singer set records like becoming the highest-grossing tour ever by a woman. While the singer continues to tour through 2024, she found herself at the center of the world when she met tight-end Travis Kelce. Their budding relationship and her massively popular tour caused a mountain of publicity from every news outlet. Although the singer knows how to handle herself and the spotlight, the choreographer behind the tour, Mandy Moore, recently discussed working with the icon and her thoughts on her new romance.

With Dancing With the Stars recently hosting a Swift-themed episode, Moore sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about her time with Swift on The Eras Tour. Praising the singer, Moore explained how Swift will go to the ends of the earth to put on the perfect show for her fans. “I love that she is a hard worker, she cares so much about what she’s doing, she wants the fans to have the best show possible, and she stops at nothing to get that done.”

Although each show of The Eras Tour runs around three hours long with over 150 shows, Moore admitted that working with Swift on the dances was extremely easy. “It honestly was a very simple process. You talk about what you’re going to do, she has ideas, and then you put it up on its feet. She’s really clear about what she wants to do and how she wants to move, and I just think the world of her. It was really a lovely experience.”

Moore Happy For Taylor Swift

Remembering her time with Swift, Moore recalled helping the singer perfect the dance for “Vigilante Shit”. She explained how Swift beamed with excitement when given the opportunity to perform the sensual piece, saying, “I get to do that?”

While Swift takes the rest of the year off before resuming her tour in 2024, the singer continues to nurture her relationship with Kelce. When asked for her thoughts on the romance, Moore shared her love for the singer. “It’s awesome. You care about people, and you want them to have the kind of life they want to have and I just, she’s a real gem.”

(Featured Images by JC Olivera/Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)