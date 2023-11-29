Bunnie XO Responds to Rumors She’s “Jealous” of Jelly Roll’s Friendship With Lainey Wilson

Bunnie XO is setting the record straight after it was rumored that she had beef with country star Lainey Wilson. A tabloid accused her of being jealous of Wilson’s friendship with her husband Jelly Roll.

Bunnie XO took to social media, sharing a series of Instagram stories in response to an article by Radar Online, according to Yahoo News. That article suggested the podcast host wasn’t a fan of how close her husband was getting to Wilson.

The Instagram stories showed Bunnie XO meeting Wilson backstage, and the two being very friendly in their greetings. She also captioned the videos with, “When you meet Lainey Wilson and fall in love.”

And for her second video, she wrote, “It’s actually me that wants Lainey, so do better research. LMAO.” Finally, another caption by Bunnie XO said, “Wanna kno the type of woman Lainey Wilson is .. she’s the min your husband wins his first cma award she’s there to hug & cheer you on.”

Jelly Roll Opens Up About Friendship With Lainey Wilson

This should squash any rumors that the podcast host has any ill feelings towards Wilson. Jelly Roll and Wilson both performed together on the song “Save Me.” Speaking with ET Online, Jelly Roll opened up about his friendship with Wilson. He compared it to a familial bond.

“If you can get a cowboy like Cody Johnson to like you, you on to something, and Lainey Wilson’s my sister. That’s just my sister,” Jelly Roll said. “That’s how I look at her. And there’s such a kinship with us, and the fact that we’re both where we are in our careers, right now, at the same record label, with a song together that’s just on fire, is just — I told her, I said, ‘Man, we’ll always look back at this era at the time that we were attached… this will be the golden era for us, this’ll be the good ole days.”

As Jelly Roll pointed out, both have a lot in common with where they are in their careers, and both singers enjoy working together, with Wilson adding, “Ooh, I love me some Jelly Roll.” However, their friendship shouldn’t be interpreted as anything more. It’s apparent now that Bunnie XO isn’t threatened by it.