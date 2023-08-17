3 *NSYNC Collaborations That Will Make You Nostalgic

Few acts have dominated the pop music world quite like *NSYNC did during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The record-breaking vocal group, known for their sugary-sweet harmonies and hip-hop style choreography, battled against rival boy band the Backstreet Boys for chart domination.

With hits like “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “Bye, Bye, Bye,” *NSYNC cemented their place in pop music history. In 2001, they released what would become their final album, Celebrity, which shot to No. 1 and continued their years-long streak of success. It all came to a sudden end when the group disbanded following Justin Timberlake‘s departure to focus on cultivating a solo career.

In recent weeks, social media has been buzzing with speculation about a possible *NSYNC resurgence after Timberlake shared a video in a recording studio with former bandmate JC Chasez. While we wait to see if there’s substance to rumors of an upcoming reunion, let’s revisit three unforgettable *NSYNC collaborations.

1. “Music of My Heart”

This soaring, inspirational duet with Gloria Estefan was written and recorded for the soundtrack of Wes Craven’s 1999 film of the same name. Penned by prolific songwriter Diane Warren, “Music of My Heart” was certified gold by the RIAA and earned both Academy and Grammy Awards nominations.

2. “God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You”

Just a few months after *NSYNC topped the charts with this romantic tune, country group Alabama put their own spin on the song. Their twangy reinterpretation, which featured the boy band on backing vocals, quickly climbed to No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

3. “Girlfriend”

Released in 2022, this sultry cut from Celebrity would unknowingly become the band’s final single. Before it was sent to radio, the group recruited the Neptunes to remix the song, which included an added verse sung by rapper Nelly. The playful mix of pop and hip-hop was a cross-genre success and gave a hint of the style that Timberlake would tap into for his 2002 solo debut, Justified.

Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images