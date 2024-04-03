8 Great Dark Deep Cuts from HIM

Finnish quintet HIM have always occupied a special space in the dark rock world, mixing up goth and metal with a touch of pop in a way that endeared them to a legion of fans worldwide. Although more of a cult band in America, they cultivated a dedicated following here nonetheless. The big reasons for that are the tragic-romantic wordplay and the brooding croon and looks of frontman Ville Valo; the musical synergy of guitarist Linde Lindestrom, bassist Mige Amour, keyboardist Emerson Burton, and drummer Gas Lipstick; and their iconic heartagram logo which became a merchandising bonanza.

Valo and HIM created their own distinct musical world, for sure. Although the group undertook their “Bang and Whimper” farewell tour in 2017, one wonders if they will re-emerge again. Valo put out his solid solo debut Neon Noir last year, and the faithful came out to his shows that included many HIM songs. Enjoy these 8 deep cuts from the band’s catalog.

“I Love You (Prelude to Tragedy),” from Razorblade Romance (2000)

The opening track to HIM’s breakthrough album in Europe combines metallic crunch with Valo’s trademark croon. In the aggressive choruses he employs deep, Andrew Eldtrich-like singing. The vocalist certainly embraces a fatalistic love affair as he sings: And tonight my darling / The closer I get / The more you’re out of love / Don’t you feel it / The colder your touch / The more it turns me on / And the faster beats my heart / And baby more I love you. It sounds electrifyingly eerie.

“I’ve Crossed Oceans of Wine to Find You,” Right Here in My Arms single B-side (2000)

This is a highly unusual entry in the HIM universe. With the organ front and center alongside acoustic guitar, Latin percussion, and crooning vocals, this song has a ‘60s vibe to it that prefaced Valo’s later duet with Natalie Avelon, “Summer Wine,” a cover of the 1966 single from Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra. “I’ve Crossed Oceans of Wine to Find You” is low-key and different in character than other HIM tracks but just as mesmerizing. Some of these lyrics would also emerge in the song “Resurrection” from Razorblade Romance.

“Salt in Our Wounds,” from Deep Shadows and Brilliant Highlights (2001)

Here’s one of the HIM songs that’s effective with contrast. The subdued verses feature dancing tabla, gentle keyboards, and twangy guitar before the heavier choruses break big with singalong sentiments about a passionate and turbulent love. This is the kind of track that lured fans, particularly female ones, to Valo’s special brand of rock ‘n’ roll poetry. For heavier metal fans, his lyrical sentiments were likely too sensitive, but some hard-rocking acolytes got it.

“Circle of Fear,” from Love Metal (2003)

This one of those HIM tunes that veers more into gothic rock territory—ethereal guitar, a throbbing drum beat, and a steady, dark pulse that swells during the fervent choruses. It sounds like Linde Lindstrom is playing a sitar guitar on the track, which makes the song automatically stand out, while Valo delivers breathy, intimate singing that makes you feel like he’s singing directly to you.

If you want to save her

First you have to save yourself

If you want to free her from the hurt

Don’t do it with your pain

If you want to see her smile again

Don’t show her you’re afraid

Because your circle of fear is the same

“And Love Said No,” from And Love Said No: The Greatest Hits 1997-2004 (2004)

Here’s another song that falls more into the goth rock camp, with serene verses bursting into gloriously forlorn choruses. The lyrics are vividly dark as Valo wrestles with abandoning the concept of love but being unable to free himself from its alluring grip.

Love’s icy tomb

Dug open for you

Lies in a cemetery that bares my name

Love’s violent tune

From me to you

Rips your heart out and leaves you

Bleeding with a smile on your face

This greatest hits collection, which also includes HIM’s cover of Neil Diamond’s “Solitary Man,” is inexplicably unavailable on some major music streamers. Luckily, there’s YouTube.

“The Cage,” Dark Light bonus track (2005)

For some reason, this chugging, mid-tempo rocker was included as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Dark Light rather than the main album that had a more commercial slant than previous releases and became their only Gold-selling album in America. It’s a track with subdued verses and charged choruses that is both elegant and propulsive. Valo has called HIM’s music “love metal” and this exemplifies their approach—the dynamics inherent in many of their songs like this one imbue them with a greater sense of drama and passion.

“Cyanide Sun” (Venus Doom, 2007)

“Cyanide Sun,” from Venus Doom (2007)

The doom-laden influence of Black Sabbath looms over much of HIM’s sixth album—although one could also point to Paradise Lost and Type O Negative—and it’s clearly felt on this slow-motion ballad that closes out this collection. “Cyanide Sun” has a lurching, dirge-like feel as Valo laments a dissipating love through striking lyrical imagery.

Should’ve known how hard it is to stop tearing each other apart

Separating souls entwined with all these labyrinthine lies

I am dead to you, a shadow doomed

My love, forever in the dark

And of all untruths the truest is you

Too close to my heart

HIM recorded many ballads throughout their career, but this one feels different. It’s more cinematic than the others.

“In the Arms of Rain,” from Screamworks: Love in Theory and Practice (2010)

Another great style of HIM track is the high-energy “love metal” anthem like this song from their seventh album. There’s a bit of an ‘80s influence here with the flittering guitar lines, perky synth-pop programming, and a crooning choir of Valo gliding above it all. HIM albums have been like the original Star Trek movies—the even numbered installments are better—but this one broke that rule, and this energetic rocker is among the reasons why.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage