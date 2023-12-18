Watch: boygenius Transform Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” Into a Dreamy Indie Folk Ballad

Indie rock supergroup boygenius recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studio to perform their stirring rendition of a 90s country hit. Band members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker delivered a sparse and enchanting take on Shania Twain‘s 1998 No. 1 hit, “You’re Still the One.”

Propelled by the trio’s perfectly melded harmonies and light yet intricate instrumentation, the stripped-down cover of Twain’s declaration of devotion is a true delight. The rendition serves as a sort of companion piece to their 2019 take on The Chicks’ trademark hit “Cowboy Take Me Away,” which has become a fan favorite.

Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker are among the latest genre-bending hitmakers to put their own spin on tracks from Twain’s catalog of chart-topping singles. Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves, Teddy Swims, and The Japanese House with The 1975‘s Matty Healy are just a few of the acts who have paid homage to the pop-country queen in recent years.

“You’re Still the One” is a cut from Twain’s record-breaking 1997 album Come on Over and is still one of her best-known ballads. She co-wrote the track with her then-husband and producer, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, as a celebration of their lasting love. Although the pair eventually divorced years after the song’s release, “You’re Still the One” still stands as one of the decade’s best love songs.

The group’s appearance comes at the tail-end of a busy year, which included the March release of their acclaimed debut album, The Record. The talented trio shared The Rest EP in October, featuring four captivating and intimate new songs.

After a brief break from the spotlight, boygenius is expected to appear at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. The band is up for seven nominations at next year’s ceremony, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Rock Performance for their single “Not Strong Enough.”

Watch boygenius’s cover of “You’re Still the One” for BBC Radio 1 below:

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella