The Black Crowes Announce Happiness Bastards Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

Earlier in January, The Black Crowes announced plans to release their first new studio album in more than 15 years, Happiness Bastards. Now the rootsy rockers have unveiled dates for a major 2024 tour in support of the record.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Happiness Bastards Tour will feature 35 concerts and will visit North America and Europe in the spring. The North American leg will kick off April at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is scheduled through a May 7 show at The Met in Philadelphia.

The trek also will visit many other major cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

The European portion of the tour is scheduled to get underway on May 14 in Manchester, U.K., and will run through a June 9 concert Mérida, Spain. The outing also will stop in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, and several other major European markets. While on the continent, The Black Crowes also will perform at the Sweden Rock Festival, taking place June 5-8 in Sôlvesborg, Sweden.

“Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring!” Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson said in a statement. “We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”

As previously reported, Happiness Bastards is a 10-track collection that will be released on March 15.

The album includes a collaboration with award-winning country sensation Lainey Wilson called “Wilted Rose.” The band also released the gritty rock-and-soul tune “Wanting and Waiting” as the first single from the record.

You can pre-order Happiness Bastards now. The album is available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

Tickets for The Black Crowes’ Happiness Bastards Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale offers also will be available. You can get your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See the full tour routing below. Black Crowes fans will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the veteran rockers playing songs from their brand-new album alongside many of their classic tunes and some select covers.

Don’t wait – these tickets are likely to go quickly. Head to StubHub now to see if tickets are available to a show near you!

April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

April 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

April 5 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

April 16 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

April 23 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS

April 24 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall

April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

May 3 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 14 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo

May 15 – London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo

May 17 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall

May 18 – Wolverhampton, U.K. @ The Civic at The Halls

May 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

May 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

May 24 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

May 27 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Alte Oper

May 30 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle

June 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkonersalen

June 5-8 – Sôlvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

June 9 – Mérida, Spain @ STONE & MUSIC Festival

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.