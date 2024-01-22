The Black Crowes Announce Happiness Bastards Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

Earlier in January, The Black Crowes announced plans to release their first new studio album in more than 15 years, Happiness Bastards. Now the rootsy rockers have unveiled dates for a major 2024 tour in support of the record.
The Happiness Bastards Tour will feature 35 concerts and will visit North America and Europe in the spring. The North American leg will kick off April at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is scheduled through a May 7 show at The Met in Philadelphia.
The trek also will visit many other major cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.
The European portion of the tour is scheduled to get underway on May 14 in Manchester, U.K., and will run through a June 9 concert Mérida, Spain. The outing also will stop in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, and several other major European markets. While on the continent, The Black Crowes also will perform at the Sweden Rock Festival, taking place June 5-8 in Sôlvesborg, Sweden.
“Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring!” Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson said in a statement. “We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”
As previously reported, Happiness Bastards is a 10-track collection that will be released on March 15.
The album includes a collaboration with award-winning country sensation Lainey Wilson called “Wilted Rose.” The band also released the gritty rock-and-soul tune “Wanting and Waiting” as the first single from the record.
You can pre-order Happiness Bastards now. The album is available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats.
Tickets for The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale offers also will be available.
See the full tour routing below. Black Crowes fans will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the veteran rockers playing songs from their brand-new album alongside many of their classic tunes and some select covers.
See the full tour routing below.
The Black Crowes’ Happiness Bastards 2024 Tour Dates:
April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
April 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
April 5 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
April 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
April 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
April 15 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
April 16 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
April 23 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS
April 24 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall
April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
May 3 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 14 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo
May 15 – London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo
May 17 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall
May 18 – Wolverhampton, U.K. @ The Civic at The Halls
May 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
May 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
May 24 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
May 27 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Alte Oper
May 30 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle
June 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
June 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkonersalen
June 5-8 – Sôlvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 – Mérida, Spain @ STONE & MUSIC Festival
