8 Great Joe Perry Guitar Moments From Across Aerosmith’s Career

Joe Perry is one of rock’s undisputed guitar heroes. The lead guitarist for one of the most iconic bands of all time, Aerosmith, he and frontman Steven Tyler have produced a number of world-class hits for the five-piece and continue to light up stages across the world today.

Though the band is often typified by their meandering and sharp-edged vocalist Tyler, you can’t overlook Perry’s contribution to the group. After all, what is a rock n’ roll band without a nimble-fingered guitarist who can deliver ear-worm riffs time and time again?

As we mark Perry’s 72nd birthday today (September 10), let’s look at just a few moments from Aerosmith’s discography that prove Perry is a certified guitar hero.

1. “Jaded”

“Jaded,” along with the rest of the Just Push Play album, marked the moment Aerosmith fully sank into their new pop-metal sound. Though the decision may have not sat well with the entirety of their classic rock-favoring fanbase, Perry still keeps things interesting with a hypnotic guitar line that is sure to satisfy even the most reluctant of listeners.

2. “Rats in the Cellar”

On “Rats in the Cellar,” Perry’s instrument is as biting and burrowing as the little creatures themselves. Perry is set loose on this track from their Rocks album and he stays on the lam for as long as they will let him. He takes things up, down, left, and right until finally closing things down at the four-minute mark with a final, punching note.

3. “Eat the Rich”

From their 1993 album Get a Grip, “Eat the Rich, can feel like a punch in the face from all five members of Aerosmith at once. Despite the colossal wall of sound, Perry’s expert guitar riff is still very much present and accounted for, grounding the whole wild endeavor.

4. “Draw the Line”

Perry cues up the rest of his bandmates on “Draw the Line” with a singular strummed chord. It’s loud and reverberates in the air alone for a few moments before the remaining members follow his lead. Though Tyler certainly deserves his flowers as a frontman, it’s Perry that often leads the charge on many Aerosmith songs.

5. “Back in the Saddle”

Perry takes his time building up “Back in the Saddle.” For 30 seconds (an eternity by song standards), Perry winds up the melody before jumping in head first as Tyler launches into the first lyrics. It’s moody and a classic ’70s Aerosmith offering.

6. “Toys in the Attic”

In contrast to “Back in the Saddle,” Perry wastes no time at all with “Toys in the Attic.” Rolling and vivacious, Perry’s guitar riff keeps things amped up for the duration of the track. You can’t help but want to headbang to this one.

7. “Mama Kin”

Perry joins the ranks of Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, and other blues rock stalwarts in “Mama Kin,” flexing his prowess across the track with a number of exploratory guitar riffs. You never know which way he is going to take things next.

8. “Walk This Way”

Though many things make “Walk This Way” a rock classic, the instantly recognizable riff that Perry delivers is certainly a leading factor. While he delivers a staccato guitar line underneath Tyler’s motor-mouth lyrics for most of the song, he takes over towards the end of the track with a dizzying and iconic guitar solo.

9. “Sweet Emotion”

“Sweet Emotion” oozes cool, psychedelic vibes that defined an entire era of music. Funky to boot and featuring two of Perry’s most iconic riffs, you can’t make a list of the guitarist’s finest moments without including this Toys in the Attic classic.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)