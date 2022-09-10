Get a Taste of What Miranda Lambert is Bringing to the Tribute Table

Trailblazing outlaw, Billy Joe Shaver’s “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)” has been given the Miranda Lambert treatment.

The “Kerosene” queen recently shared her contribution to Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver in the form of the outlaw classic. Originally written and recorded by Shaver, who died of a stroke in 2020 at the age of 81, the song was made popular by fellow-country artist John Anderson in 1981, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart upon its release. “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal” has been covered twice this year, once by Jamey Johnson for the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New, and now by Lambert.

“Billy Joe’s words have inspired countless artists for decades…myself included,” the country star said in a statement. “I was singing his songs in honky-tonks all across our home state of Texas by the time I could drive. ‘I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal’ was always one of my favorites to perform. I was honored when they asked me to record it for this project and join so many of my heroes to celebrate his incredible legacy.”

Lambert gives the Texas-textured tune even more of a honky tonk swing with bright keys and plucky mandolin, all the while matching the trademark Shaver drawl. The singer gives fans the full effect of this cornmeal waltz, wringing out every vowel, chewing up the mouthful of a title, and spitting out a faithful rendition.

Set for a Nov. 11 release, Live Forever honors the often overlooked outlaw for his contributions to country music and his pioneering of the outlaw movement. Willie Nelson, George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Margo Price are among the many artists joining Lambert to pay musical tribute to the legend.

TRACK LIST:

1. Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) – Live Forever

2. Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) – Ride Me Down Easy

3. Rodney Crowell – Old Five And Dimers Like Me

4. Miranda Lambert – I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)

5. Edie Brickell – I Couldn’t Be Me Without You

6. Nathaniel Rateliff – You Asked Me To

7. George Strait – Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me

8. Amanda Shires – Honky Tonk Heroes

9. Steve Earle – Ain’t No God In Mexico

10. Margo Price – Ragged Old Truck

11. Willie Nelson – Georgia On A Fast Train

12. Allison Russell – Tramp On Your Street

Photo Credit: Robert Ascroft for foureleven agency / Ebie Media