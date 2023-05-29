8 Songs You Didn’t Know Sia Wrote for Other Artists

Sia (born Sia Furler) is one of the most prolific hit songwriters of the past 20 years. Just a quick glance at the list below and you’ll see names like Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kelly Clarkson, to name but a few.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, Sia is responsible for billions of streams and likely nearly as much money in song sales. Here below, we wanted to celebrate the now-47-year-old Australian-born songwriter who, despite having so much success, liked to hide her face in more recent years behind a giant bow or a black and white wig.

No matter, of course, the music speaks for itself. Below are eight songs you likely didn’t know Sia wrote for other artists.

1. “Perfume,” Britney Spears

Written by Britney Spears, Sia, Chris Braide

From Spears’ 8th album, Britney Jean, in 2013, “Perfume” was produced by will.i.am. On the synth-pop emotive track, Spears sings about the possibility of a partner cheating,

I’ll never tell, tell on myself but I hope she smells my perfume

I’ll never tell, tell on myself but I hope she smells my perfume

I hide it well, hope you can tell but I hope she smells my perfume

I hide it well, hope you can tell but I hope she smells my perfume

2. “Invincible,” Kelly Clarkson

Written by Sia, Jesse Shatkin, Warren Felder, Steve Mostyn

From Clarkson’s 2015 album, Piece by Piece, “Invincible” came about after Sia found out Clarkson performed a cover of her song “Breathe Me” while on tour. The two got to talking and eventually, this song came to Clarkson and her team. While she was done recording for her album, this song made the cut at the last second.

Beat down on me, beat down like a waterfall

‘Cause I can take on so much more than I had ever dreamed

So beat down on me, beat down like a waterfall

‘Cause baby, I am ready to be free

Now I am invincible

No, I ain’t a scared little girl no more

Yeah, I am invincible

What was I running for? (oh-oh-oh)

I was hiding from the world

I was so afraid, I felt so unsure

But now I am invincible

And I’m a perfect storm (oh-oh-oh)

3. “Pretty Hurts,” Beyoncé

Written by Beyoncé, Sia, Ammo

From Beyoncé’s self-titled 2013 album, “Pretty Hurts” was first meant for Katy Perry and then it went to Rihanna, but for several business reasons she couldn’t record it either and it fell in the lap of Beyoncé. The song, as the title suggests, is about the price of beauty, from eating disorders to body image issues.

Mama said, “you’re a pretty girl”

What’s in your head, it doesn’t matter

Brush your hair, fix your teeth

What you wear is all that matters

Just another stage

Pageant the pain away

This time I’m gonna take the crown

Without falling down, down, down

4. “Blank Page,” Christina Aguilera

Written by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Chris Braide

From Christina’s 2012 album, Lotus, “Blank Page” is a stripped-back piano-driven track. Christina loved the process of working on it, saying of Sia, “She comes in, singer-songwriter, she just writes the most beautiful amazing ballads. Now she is making a name for herself on a more broad commercial scale with a lot of more dance-driven stuff, and she is just an incredible singer. She came in and she just writes such serious songs.”

I know there’s hurt, I know there’s pain

But people change, Lord knows I’ve been no saint

In my own way, regret choices I’ve made

How do I say I’m sorry? How do I say I’m sorry?

I was scared, I was unprepared

Oh, for the things you said

If I could undo that I hurt you

I would do anything for us to make it through

Draw me a smile and save me tonight

I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life

Paint me a heart, let me be your art

I am a blank page waiting for life to start

5. “Diamonds,” Rihanna

Written by Sia, Mikkel Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Benny Blanco

Written for RiRi’s 2012 album Unapologetic, “Diamonds” hit No. 1 in 20 countries, including the U.S. Indeed, the song has become one of the artist’s biggest hits. She even performed it during her recent Super Bowl halftime performance.

Shine bright like a diamond

Shine bright like a diamond

Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy

You and I, you and I, we’re like diamonds in the sky

You’re a shooting star I see, a vision of ecstasy

When you hold me, I’m alive, we’re like diamonds in the sky

6. “Loved Me Back to Life,” Celine Dion

Written by Sia, Sham, Motesart

From Celine Dion’s 2013 album of the same name, “Love Me Back to Life” is about rejuvenation. The kind that comes from true love. Yes, we can be down, but thankfully someone can extend their hand and help us out, love us back to life.

I was walking dead stuck inside my head

I couldn’t get out

Turn the lights down

The voices inside were so loud

Need a jump-start, catatonia

I couldn’t feel

I wish that I could disappear

The voices inside were so real

But you stood by my side

Night after night, night after night

You loved me back to life, life

From the coma

The wait is over

You loved me back to life, life

From the coma

We’re lovers again tonight

7. “Try Everything,” Shakira

Written by Sia, Mikkel Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen

From the 2016 movie, Zootopia, “Try Everything,” recorded by Shakira, is about resilience. Getting up when you’re knocked down. Try more, don’t give up.

I won’t give up, no, I won’t give in

‘Til I reach the end, and then I’ll start again

No, I won’t leave, I wanna try everything

I wanna try even though I could fail

8. “Double Rainbow,” Katy Perry

Written by Sia, Katy Perry, Greg Kurstin

From Perry’s 2013 album, Prism, “Double Rainbow” is born from the viral YouTube video about two rainbows side-by-side. It was also cathartic for Perry, who sings of her love.

Secretly, I hit the lottery ’cause you’re

Brighter than all of the Northern the Lights

You speak to me, even in my dreams, wouldn’t

Let you go for even the highest price

Photo: Tonya Brewer / Atlantic Records