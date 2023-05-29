8 Songs You Didn’t Know Sia Wrote for Other Artists

Sia (born Sia Furler) is one of the most prolific hit songwriters of the past 20 years. Just a quick glance at the list below and you’ll see names like Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kelly Clarkson, to name but a few.
Videos by American Songwriter
Indeed, Sia is responsible for billions of streams and likely nearly as much money in song sales. Here below, we wanted to celebrate the now-47-year-old Australian-born songwriter who, despite having so much success, liked to hide her face in more recent years behind a giant bow or a black and white wig.
No matter, of course, the music speaks for itself. Below are eight songs you likely didn’t know Sia wrote for other artists.
1. “Perfume,” Britney Spears
Written by Britney Spears, Sia, Chris Braide
From Spears’ 8th album, Britney Jean, in 2013, “Perfume” was produced by will.i.am. On the synth-pop emotive track, Spears sings about the possibility of a partner cheating,
I’ll never tell, tell on myself but I hope she smells my perfume
I’ll never tell, tell on myself but I hope she smells my perfume
I hide it well, hope you can tell but I hope she smells my perfume
I hide it well, hope you can tell but I hope she smells my perfume
2. “Invincible,” Kelly Clarkson
Written by Sia, Jesse Shatkin, Warren Felder, Steve Mostyn
From Clarkson’s 2015 album, Piece by Piece, “Invincible” came about after Sia found out Clarkson performed a cover of her song “Breathe Me” while on tour. The two got to talking and eventually, this song came to Clarkson and her team. While she was done recording for her album, this song made the cut at the last second.
Beat down on me, beat down like a waterfall
‘Cause I can take on so much more than I had ever dreamed
So beat down on me, beat down like a waterfall
‘Cause baby, I am ready to be free
Now I am invincible
No, I ain’t a scared little girl no more
Yeah, I am invincible
What was I running for? (oh-oh-oh)
I was hiding from the world
I was so afraid, I felt so unsure
But now I am invincible
And I’m a perfect storm (oh-oh-oh)
3. “Pretty Hurts,” Beyoncé
Written by Beyoncé, Sia, Ammo
From Beyoncé’s self-titled 2013 album, “Pretty Hurts” was first meant for Katy Perry and then it went to Rihanna, but for several business reasons she couldn’t record it either and it fell in the lap of Beyoncé. The song, as the title suggests, is about the price of beauty, from eating disorders to body image issues.
Mama said, “you’re a pretty girl”
What’s in your head, it doesn’t matter
Brush your hair, fix your teeth
What you wear is all that matters
Just another stage
Pageant the pain away
This time I’m gonna take the crown
Without falling down, down, down
4. “Blank Page,” Christina Aguilera
Written by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Chris Braide
From Christina’s 2012 album, Lotus, “Blank Page” is a stripped-back piano-driven track. Christina loved the process of working on it, saying of Sia, “She comes in, singer-songwriter, she just writes the most beautiful amazing ballads. Now she is making a name for herself on a more broad commercial scale with a lot of more dance-driven stuff, and she is just an incredible singer. She came in and she just writes such serious songs.”
I know there’s hurt, I know there’s pain
But people change, Lord knows I’ve been no saint
In my own way, regret choices I’ve made
How do I say I’m sorry? How do I say I’m sorry?
I was scared, I was unprepared
Oh, for the things you said
If I could undo that I hurt you
I would do anything for us to make it through
Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start
5. “Diamonds,” Rihanna
Written by Sia, Mikkel Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Benny Blanco
Written for RiRi’s 2012 album Unapologetic, “Diamonds” hit No. 1 in 20 countries, including the U.S. Indeed, the song has become one of the artist’s biggest hits. She even performed it during her recent Super Bowl halftime performance.
Shine bright like a diamond
Shine bright like a diamond
Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy
You and I, you and I, we’re like diamonds in the sky
You’re a shooting star I see, a vision of ecstasy
When you hold me, I’m alive, we’re like diamonds in the sky
6. “Loved Me Back to Life,” Celine Dion
Written by Sia, Sham, Motesart
From Celine Dion’s 2013 album of the same name, “Love Me Back to Life” is about rejuvenation. The kind that comes from true love. Yes, we can be down, but thankfully someone can extend their hand and help us out, love us back to life.
I was walking dead stuck inside my head
I couldn’t get out
Turn the lights down
The voices inside were so loud
Need a jump-start, catatonia
I couldn’t feel
I wish that I could disappear
The voices inside were so real
But you stood by my side
Night after night, night after night
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma
The wait is over
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma
We’re lovers again tonight
7. “Try Everything,” Shakira
Written by Sia, Mikkel Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen
From the 2016 movie, Zootopia, “Try Everything,” recorded by Shakira, is about resilience. Getting up when you’re knocked down. Try more, don’t give up.
I won’t give up, no, I won’t give in
‘Til I reach the end, and then I’ll start again
No, I won’t leave, I wanna try everything
I wanna try even though I could fail
8. “Double Rainbow,” Katy Perry
Written by Sia, Katy Perry, Greg Kurstin
From Perry’s 2013 album, Prism, “Double Rainbow” is born from the viral YouTube video about two rainbows side-by-side. It was also cathartic for Perry, who sings of her love.
Secretly, I hit the lottery ’cause you’re
Brighter than all of the Northern the Lights
You speak to me, even in my dreams, wouldn’t
Let you go for even the highest price
Photo: Tonya Brewer / Atlantic Records