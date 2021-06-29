Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kojaque over Zoom video!

Kojaque has released his much-anticipated debut album Town’s Dead, which is available now on Soft Boy Records / Different Recordings. Already receiving widespread acclaim, and with further support across Radio 1, 1xtra, 6Music, COLORs, and more, Town’s Dead is Kojaque’s follow-up to debut mixtape Deli Daydreams: a concept piece which became the first release of its kind to be nominated for the prestigious Choice Music Prize and took Kojaque everywhere from tours with slowthai and Lana Del Rey to a Boiler Room documentary on the influence of his label and collective Soft Boy.

One of the year’s most distinct debuts, Town’s Dead is an expansive and urgent tour-de-force that speeds headlong into sex, violence, and the claustrophobia of your hometown. Within, Kojaque documents a tumultuous love triangle as it unfolds across New Year’s Eve, with results that are as cinematic as they are political and deeply personal. Dark corners of parks, bedrooms, clubs, streets, and psyches are excavated, and pouring over the rubble is an artist unafraid of the vulnerabilities that are exposed when the voice rings true because there’s just no point in being anything else. Through breakups and breakdowns, Town’s Dead teeters on the brink, spilling from the mind of a singular talent onto streets scaffolded by a broken system but still suffused with love.

Town’s Dead sees Kojaque build a distinct world and invite the listener inside it – and it’s one in which music, film, humor, and at times visceral storytelling all go hand in hand. Few contemporary rappers, after all, can claim to be an award-winning film-maker (for his ‘Love In Technicolor’ film), have been invited to talk at Trinity College’s Philosophical Society, or develop work in residence for the RHA gallery. Kojaque is part of a new wave of Irish artists making the world sit-up with blistering and sophisticated art – ideas and work that emerged from a social revolution, stonewalled by late-stage capitalism. Welcome to Town’s Dead, where it is – despite everything – New Year’s Eve, the countdown to midnight is on, and Betty’s fella’s got a gun…

