Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”

The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Willie Nelson is the latest artist to offer his thoughts on the legendary singer, who opened doors for many female entertainers around the world, sharing special words for his friend.

“Loretta was a good friend and fantastically talented. She was a great writer, singer, and human being. I’ll miss her a lot,” the singer shared.

[RELATED: 10 Memorable Songs by Loretta Lynn]

Nelson also shared photos of the two legends sitting on the bus while having a laugh as well as a somber photo of the two sharing an intimate moment together.

Courtesy of Willie Nelson

While the two legends were friends for years and performed on the same stage, it wasn’t until 2016 that they teamed up for the first time to record the song “Lay Me Down,” featured on Lynn’s album Full Circle.

“I am so proud to be able to sing a song with my friend, Willie. I love this song, ‘Lay Me Down,’ so much,” Lynn said about the song. “It had been 30 years since we’d last seen each other. Willie and I got to meet and talk about old times when we shot the music video in Nashville. Willie is one of those people that, even if you haven’t seen them for 30 years, you feel like it was just yesterday. We have a natural respect and love for each other.”

[RELATED: Behind the Song: “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn]

Throughout her career, Lynn amassed 51 Top 10 hits, received numerous awards, including GRAMMY awards and CMA awards—she was the first woman to take home the CMA Entertainer of the Year—and was induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Known as the Queen of Country, she also paved the way for females with songs like “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Watch the video for “Lay Me Down,” featuring Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson below.



Photo Courtesy of Willie Nelson