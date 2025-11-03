3 Rock Songs From 1978 That Deserved To Hit No. 1, but Failed To

Rock music was starting to look very different by the late 1970s with the onset of new wave. And even with those changes, everything from jazz rock to soft rock still absolutely slapped. Let’s take a look at just a few genuinely great rock songs from 1978 that did well on the charts, but realistically should have hit No. 1 on at least one chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Still The Same” by Bob Seger

“Still The Same” by Bob Seger might have been the biggest soft rock jam of the year 1978. Released in April of that year, this midtempo ballad boasts an addictive piano section and some seriously good songwriting (as expected) from Seger. After it was released, “Still The Same” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well globally. However, for some reason, this song just didn’t make it to the top. It really should have, though.

“Because The Night” by Patti Smith Group

This early 1978 hit from Patti Smith’s band is just one of many noteworthy songs on the album Easter. “Because The Night” was the most commercially successful single from the record, and it definitely deserved the love that it got. This song was a written collaboration between Smith and Bruce Springsteen, and it made it all the way to No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. It did similarly well in the UK and elsewhere. And yet, it never quite made it to No. 1 on any one chart. If you like a little new wave edge to your rock tunes, you’ll probably love this one.

“Deacon Blues” by Steely Dan

Jazz rock wasn’t as popular as it should have been in the late 1970s. That’s the only rationalization I can come up with for “Deacon Blues” not topping any chart in 1978, especially compared to other hit rock songs at the time. This is such a classic Steely Dan jam, and it’s one of the most memorable moments from the album Aja. “Deacon Blues” peaked at No. 19 on the Hot 100 chart that year, and did quite well on other US charts and the Canadian charts, too. And yet, that top spot eluded the band.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images