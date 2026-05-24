93 Years Ago Today, the “Father of Country Music” Recorded His Final Song

Born in Mississippi on September 8, 1897, Charles James “Jimmie” Rodgers later birthed an entire genre when he recorded the song “Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas)” in February 1928. Diagnosed with tuberculosis just four years earlier, Rodgers had decided to leave behind his railroading job in pursuit of a full-time music career. It proved a wise choice, as “Blue Yodel” catapulted him to national stardom. Known as “The Singing Brakeman,” Rodgers would unfortunately enjoy his newfound fame for just five years before tuberculosis cut his life short. On this day (May 24) in 1933, the “Father of Country Music” recorded his last songs for Victor Records in New York City.

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Jimmie Rodgers Needed a Nurse to Accompany Him to His Final Recording Session

According to the World Health Organization, tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused most often by bacteria in the lungs. Today, it’s easily treated with antibiotics. Nearly a century ago, however, it was a death sentence for Jimmie Rodgers.

However, Rodgers continued performing even as his health deteriorated, telling his wife he intended “to die with my shoes on.”

After a near-fatal hospitalization in February 1933, the “Blue Yodeler” talked RCA Victor talent scout Ralph Peer into setting up one final recording session so that he could financially provide for his family even after death.

On May 14, 1933, Rodgers arrived in New York City by ship, accompanied by his personal nurse, Cora Bedell.

Determined to record, the singer did so sitting in an easy chair, propped up by pillows to help him reach the microphone.

On May 24, Rodgers recorded four songs, including “Mississippi Delta Blues” and “Years Ago”. His weakened state required long breaks resting on a cot between takes.

He Died Two Days Later

Following a visit to Coney Island with his driver the next day, Jimmie Rodgers decided to walk the last few blocks to the Taft Hotel . He required help making it up to his room, and broke out into an intense coughing fit.

Eventually, the coughing subsided, but resumed at midnight, causing hemorrhaging. Staff tried in vain to locate the hotel doctor. And his driver, a man known as Castro, had left the hotel to run an errand and didn’t return in time to take the singer to the hospital.

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Jimmie Rodgers lapsed into a coma he would never wake up from, drawing his final breath on May 26, 1933. He was just 35 years old.

Featured image by Jim McCrary/Redferns