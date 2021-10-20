Top 10 Elton John (and Bernie Taupin) Songs

When thinking of the great songwriting duos, one that immediately comes to mind, along with Lennon and McCartney, Jagger and Richards, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, is Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

The two artists met in 1967 when they responded to the same advertisement from Liberty Records in the U.K. paper New Musical Express. Since then, Taupin has written the lyrics for most of John’s songs.

The process goes like this: Taupin writes the words and Elton interprets them with music and melody. Together, they’ve written hits like “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.” In 1992, the duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

John will release his latest album, The Lockdown Sessions, which features a collection of duets with artists like Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile, on Friday (October 22).

Below is our list of the Top 10 John and Taupin songs.

10. “Your Song”

9. “Daniel”

8. “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”

7. “Nikita”

6. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

5. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

4. “Bennie And The Jets”

3. “Candle In The Wind”

2. “Rocket Man”

1. “Tiny Dancer”

