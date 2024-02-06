Setist and Videos From Toby Keith’s Final Concert in Las Vegas in 2023

“I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been, or get up and go outside, and don’t let the old man in,” said Keith, shortly before embarking on a run of three concerts in Las Vegas, Nevada during the fall and winter of 2023, while giving a nod to his poignant 2019 song “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” which was featured in Clint Eastwood‘s 2018 film The Mule.



Keith, who died on February 5, 2024, at 62, returned to the stage following his final appearance on television at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023. Shortly after Keith released his 19th album Peso in My Pocket, the country singer and songwriter was diagnosed with stomach cancer in October of 2021 before revealing it to the public the following summer while continuing with chemotherapy, surgery, and other treatments.



Desperate to perform again, following a one-off performance that year in his home state of Oklahoma on July 1, 2023, at Hollywood Corners, Keith added on three shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on December 10, 11, and 14 In October, Keith also made a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean’s concert in Oklahoma City and performed his first single and No. 1, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” Before 2023 Keith played two shows in 2022 following his lengthier tour in 2021.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Country Icon Toby Keith Dies at 62 Following Stomach Cancer Battle]

“They’re kind of rehab show—get the band back in sync, get me rolling again,” said Keith. “First time in my whole life I’ve been off [for] over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life.”



Keith added, “Through [the pandemic] and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together.”

Opening the night with his 2007 hit “Big Dog Daddy” the title track from his 11th album, Keith moved through a collection of his hits from “I Love This Bar,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “Beer For My Horses,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and more.



Throughout his two-hour, Keith’s set crossed over most of his 19 albums, from his 1993 self-titled debut and hits “Wish I Didn’t Know Now,” “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and closing “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action” through other songs that were never released as singles, including “Somewhere Else,” “I Won’t Let You Down” and “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Toby Keith Wrote for Other Artists]

Before performing “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” during his first night in Vegas on December 10, which also featured guest appearances by Sammy Hagar and Trace Adkins, Keith joked with the audience. “You think I’m dying, don’t you?” he said. “Me and Almighty got this, we’re good, y’all! I get up every day of my whole life, even living out here, I try to be productive and I just ain’t going to let that old man in. I’m going to play it for you tonight. These are great ways to live by.”

Mid-way through the set, Keith also paid homage to a friend, the late Jimmy Buffett with a cover of his 1977 hit “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” the title track from Buffet’s “Margaritaville” album before closing with an encore of his more patriotic “American Soldier” and Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue .”

Set List

December 14, 2023, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada

“Big Dog Daddy” “Made In America” “God Love Her” “I Wanna Talk About Me” “Whiskey Girl” “Who’s That Man” “Wish I Didn’t Know Now” “Beer For My Horses” “Somewhere Else” “I Won’t Let You Down” “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This” “Don’t Let The Old Man In” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” “Who’s Your Daddy?!” “Dream Walkin’” “Red Solo Cup” “As Good As I Once Was” “I Love This Bar” “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” “How Do You Like Me Now” “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action”



Encore “American Soldier” “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (Angry American)”

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI