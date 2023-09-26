A Pair of Beloved Willie Nelson Albums Coming to Vinyl

Two beloved Willie Nelson albums are getting the vinyl treatment. In honor of the legendary singer’s 90th birthday (he crossed the mile marker on April 29 with a two-night tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles), Universal Music Enterprises is releasing two more of his albums on vinyl–It Always Will Be and Rainbow Connection.

Videos by American Songwriter

Originally released in 2004, It Will Always Be features a cover of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” recorded with Toby Keith, in addition to collaborations with Lucinda Williams, Norah Jones and others. It was preceded by Rainbow Connection which was released in June 2001 and named after the beloved song that’s sung by Kermit the Frog in The Muppet Movie. The album is comprised of original songs, as well as covers of old folks songs and children’s songs like “I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover” and “Won’t You Ride in My Little Red Wagon.” The album was co-produced by Nelson’s daughter, Amy Nelson, who also requested that he cover “Rainbow Connection.” It Will Always Be reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart while Rainbow Connection was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2002 Grammy Awards.

[RELATED: 6 Key Willie Nelson Songs That Showcase His Songcraft]

This marks the first time Rainbow Connection will be released on vinyl, while Always was released as a double-vinyl in 2004 and will be re-issued as single vinyl. Both will be available in black vinyl, along with color variations, with Rainbow appearing in translucent orange and Always in ruby red. Both will be available on November 10.

The celebratory vinyl series started in June 2023 with Nelson’s 2002 collaboration album, The Great Divide, followed by Teatro in August in honor of its 25th anniversary. September saw the release of Milk Cow Blues, while Spirit will arrive on October 20.

Nelson will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony on November 3.

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen/Courtesy of Shock Ink