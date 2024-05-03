Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Announces Short UK Tour in 2024

Pink Floyd fans in the United Kingdom are in for a very special treat this fall! Pink Floyd’s iconic guitarist and bassist David Gilmour will kick off a short residency in London at the Royal Albert Hall this October. It will mark his first series of live performances in about eight years. The tour dates will support his upcoming album, Luck And Strange, set for release on September 6.

Fans shouldn’t expect too many Pink Floyd renditions on this tour. According to an interview with Uncut Magazine, Gilmour revealed that he is not interested in performing 1970s-era Pink Floyd material on his upcoming tour. However, fans can still expect some Pink Floyd songs as well as Gilmour’s solo tracks.

The first performance of David Gilmour’s upcoming residency will be on October 9 in London, England at the Royal Albert Hall. The short tour will end after six dates on October 15.

Ticketmaster will be the main spot to get tickets to this short residency. The presale event will kick off on May 9 at 10:00 am local until the next day at 9:00 am local.

General on-sale will start on May 10 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets on Ticketmaster once tickets have gone to public sale, you might have some luck checking Viagogo. Viagogo is a great spot to find last-minute tickets to non-US concerts, especially for high-demand tours like this one.

Gilmour will likely announce an extension in the coming weeks, but if he doesn’t, you’ll want to secure your spot on this ultra-short tour ASAP!

October 9 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 10 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 12 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 14 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 15 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

