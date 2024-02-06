Country Singer and Songwriter Toby Keith Dies at 62 Following Stomach Cancer Battle

Toby Keith, known for his hits “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” “Red Solo Cup,” “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action,” and more died on Monday, February 5. He was 62. Keith revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.



“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” read a statement on Keith’s website and social media. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”



Born July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, Keith released his 1993 eponymous debut and first No. 1 “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” For the past 30 years, Keith has navigated many blue-collar anthems and heartfelt ballads throughout the ’90s—Boomtown (1994), Blue Moon (1996), and Dream Walkin’ (1997).

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Toby Keith’s Solemn Ballad “Don’t Let the Old Man In”]

The Oklahoma native continued delivering a diverse collection of stories in his songbook. By 1999, Keith had his biggest breakthrough hit “How Do You Like Me Now?!” which was the title track of his fifth album. Co-written with Chuck Cannon, the song remained at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks and also hit the Top 40 (at No. 31) of the Hot 100, becoming his biggest crossover hit at the time, and one of his signature songs.

In 2001, the album and song also earned Keith the ACM award for Top Male Vocalist and Album of the Year. Throughout his career, Keith has released 19 albums, including Peso in My Pocket in 2021, and 20 No. 1 hits, including ‘Who’s That Man,” “Me Too,” “As Good as I Once Was,” and his 2003 duet with Willie Nelson, “Beer for My Horses,” among others.



A loyal supporter of his home state of Oklahoma, Keith also established the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006 to help provide no-cost housing for children battling cancer and receiving treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. In 2014, Keith also opened OK Kids Korral, which provides free housing for patients and their families during treatment.



When sharing his cancer diagnosis in June of 2022, Keith revealed that he had been struggling with it since October of 2021 and had been undergoing numerous rounds of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster,” said Keith in September 2023. “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Toby Keith Wrote for Other Artists]

Despite his condition, Keith continued touring throughout the fall and winter of December 2023, with a final show on December 14 at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada. On September 208, 2023, Ketih also made one of his final appearances on television during the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 28 where he received the inaugural Country Icon Award.



On the show, Keith shared a moving performance of his 2019 song “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” which was originally inspired by a conversation he had with Clint Eastwood, and later featured in Eastwood’s 2018 film The Mule.



“I bet y’all thought you’d ever see me in skinny jeans,” joked Keith accepting his award. “I would like to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. He’s been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia