Actress and Singer Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73

Beloved singer/songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John has died. She was 73 years old.

Newton-John’s husband of 14 years, John Easterling, broke the news to the world via a Facebook post on the singer’s account.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Easterling wrote.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall,” the post concluded.

Newton-John also left a tremendous legacy in the music and cinematic realms. For her contributions to music, she had multiple No. 1 hit songs, won four Grammy Awards, and saw two of her albums—If You Love Me, Let Me Know (1974) and Have You Never Been Mellow (1975)—climb to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. And, of course, Newton-John continues to be known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 film Grease alongside John Travolta.

She will be greatly missed.

This is a developing story.

(Photo by Imelda Michalczyk/Redferns)