Vince Gill and Daughter, Corrine, Perform Song for His Wife, Her Mother, Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s daughter, Corrine, joined her father on stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 4 for a moving live performance and tribute to her mother, who is recovering from injuries from a bike accident in Nashville on July 27.

On the closing night of his four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville, Gill welcomed his 21-year-old daughter, Corinne. on stage to help him dedicate the closing song in his set, the Grammy Award-winning hit “When My Amy Prays,” to Grant.

Before introducing his daughter, Gill also addressed his wife’s accident to the audience. “We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy,” said Gill to the audience. “We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinkin’ a lot about her, and I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her.”

Sat behind his daughter on guitar, the duo moved through the song with Corinne visibly emotional as she started singing the first lines and made the song her own by changing the chorus from And when my Amy prays to And when my mama prays. In 2020, the father and daughter performed “When My Amy Prays” together for the first time during TJ Martell Honors Gala.

The song, off Gill’s 15th album, Okie, from 2019, was a tribute to his wife and addresses the differences between Grant’s religious beliefs and Gill’s struggle with his own in lyrics All my life I’ve known of Jesus / But that connection never came / And when my world was torn to pieces / I still couldn’t call his name / But when my Amy prays, when my Amy prays / That’s when I see his face.

Following her accident, Grant was forced to postpone all the August dates of her current tour to 2023. The artist is scheduled to resume her tour on Sept. 15 with a performance in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and continue with dates across the U.S. through Oct. 21 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas before beginning holiday shows on Nov. 26 with Michael W. Smith, which will continue through her “Christmas at the Ryman” residency with Gill throughout December.

Photo Credit: John Shearer / Essential Broadcast media