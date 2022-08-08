Metallica Launches ‘Stranger Things’ Line of Merchandise

Metallica is keeping the resurgence of their 1986 hit “Master of Puppets”—following the feature of the song on the Netflix series Stranger Things—going strong with a new line of merchandise inspired by the show.

“We’re having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we’re scouting out ‘lost sheep’ and outsiders to join,” said the band, revealing the new merch line, in a statement. “Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up.”

The song, the title track of Metallica’s third album, was featured in a scene with the character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, playing the track on guitar to distract a horde of bats in the Upside Down. In the series, Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club, a dungeons and dragons group created by friends, with each member donning their own shirt, inspired by the Metallica logo.

The official Metallica x Stranger Things merch collection features the Hellfire Club with the Metallica logo and is available on the band’s website and the Netflix shop and includes a white with black sleeve jersey, a black T-shirt, and a black hoodie.

Metallica recently invited Quinn to jam with them backstage at Lollapalooza 2022, where the band Metallica headlined the first day of the Chicago festival and closed their set with “Master of Puppets” as footage of the Eddie Munson character played on screen.

Following the feature of “Master of Puppets” on Stranger Things, the song gained more than 17.5 million streams the week after it was featured on the series and started reentering the charts, first hitting No. 12 on the Spotify Top U.S. chart and No. 26 on its Top 50 Global chart, before hitting the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever.

Photo: Anton Corbijn / Nasty Little Man