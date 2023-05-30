AI Wrote a Beatles-Inspired K-Pop Song – Is It a Hit?

Not unlike the British Invasion of the 1960s, America is seeing a K-Pop invasion today. Korean artists —in all-male or all-female groups of four or more—are dominating the mainstream, arriving in droves with talent and style to spare. Girl groups like BLACKPINK and boy bands like BTS have bewitched young audiences with their lyrically catchy, rhythmically buoyant dance-pop chat-toppers.

The Beatles arrived on U.S. shores and did much the same, captivating teens with their musical skills and boyish charms to match. So what would happen if you combined the two—take the Beatles and turn them K-Pop or give a K-Pop group their British boy band flair? We asked ChatGPT to write a song inspired by a K-Pop Beatles fusion. Let us know—is it a hit?

The Song

The artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, came up with the below lyrics, a marriage of K-Pop and the Beatles’ shared affinity for writing about unity and love. The verses are light and joyous, a celebration of differences and a coming together because of them.

(Verse 1)

In a world of colors, we’re coming together,

We’ll write a story that’ll last forever,

With melodies that dance upon the breeze,

We’ll bring the magic, let your heart be at ease.

(Pre-Chorus)

Hey, listen close, can you feel the beat?

We’re blending styles, creating something sweet,

From Liverpool to Seoul, we’ll bridge the divide,

Our K-pop journey, let’s take it in stride.

(Chorus)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re the K-pop Fab Four,

Spreading love and joy, forevermore,

Singing songs of peace, let’s make the world shine,

Come join our revolution, it’s time to redefine.

(Verse 2)

Like a twist and shout, we’ll make you groove,

With harmonies so tight, we’ll make you move,

Our hair may be styled, just like the ’60s,

But our music’s modern, it’s the perfect mix.

(Pre-Chorus)

Hey, feel the energy, it’s rising high,

Together we’ll reach for the endless sky,

From Sgt. Pepper to DNA, we’ll make you swoon,

This K-pop revolution’s happening soon.

(Chorus)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re the K-pop Fab Four,

Spreading love and joy, forevermore,

Singing songs of peace, let’s make the world shine,

Come join our revolution, it’s time to redefine.

(Bridge)

We’ll twist and shout, in harmony we’ll unite,

A global language, we’ll sing day and night,

Let’s come together, no matter where we’re from,

One love, one beat, together we’ll overcome.

(Chorus)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re the K-pop Fab Four,

Spreading love and joy, forevermore,

Singing songs of peace, let’s make the world shine,

Come join our revolution, it’s time to redefine.

(Outro)

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s keep it grooving,

From “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to K-pop moving,

Together we’ll write a new history,

Beatles and K-pop, a perfect melody.

The Sound

The Beatles and K-Pop music may harbor some lyrical similarities, but musically the two have very different sounds. We asked ChatGPT what the song would sound like and the answer was straightforward – “catchy” and “upbeat.”

The song would have that classic Beatles pop sound with the energy of a K-Pop song. It would have a strong beat and an equally sturdy groove while showcasing vocalists’ distinctive harmonies. The arrangement would feature a combination of old and new school instrumentation with electric guitars and synths.

Overall, the song would be both timeless and infectious with catchy and uplifting lyrics that celebrate a beautiful fusion of cultures.

Beatles Photo by: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; BTS photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC