Ed Sheeran Unexpectedly Bartends and Performs at a Brewery 

Ed Sheeran has pulled off the “Perfect” surprise.

The platinum-selling performer paid a visit to SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend (May 27), before his show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“So, I’m in Atlanta, and I’ve been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta,” said the crooner in a clip on social media. “So, I’m going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig, and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me.”

Before casually walking into the downtown hotspot, Sheeran explored the beerhouse and the plant producing the barrels. Customers did not initially recognize the “Life Goes On” singer but flocked to the bar once he started to pour pints.

The video included a timelapse of the chart-topping artist taking orders, serving, and raising a glass with several bar-goers. After catering to thirsty consumers, he held a pop-up show from their outdoor theater.

While receiving positive praise and an explosive round of applause, he jumped into an acoustic rendition of his latest hit, “Eyes Closed” and “Perfect.” Following the surprise appearance, the local brewery turned to social media to express their gratitude.

“We found beer right where we are. Our bud @teddysphotos dropped into @sweetwatertaproom today to buy a round for all the Galway Girls (and those of us from ATL, too) and play some hits from his new album, Subtract,” wrote SweetWater. “We couldn’t think of a better way to get the holiday weekend started than with some hops and harmonies with Ed!”

While on his nationwide tour, Sheeran has held numerous impromptu performances. Most recently, the singer/songwriter appeared at a high school in Florida to surprise a marching band with a donation and to play hits from his extensive catalog.

Following a court win over his track “Thinking Out Loud,” he performed in the streets of SoHo in Manhattan, New York. Sheeran won the copyright infringement lawsuit brought against him by Marvin Gaye’s late co-writer Ed Townsend’s family.

Sheeran jumped on the top of a parked Volvo with his acoustic guitar and performed a half-dozen songs, including the controversial hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

While visiting Atlanta, Sheeran made history. According to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the English vocalist broke a new record for the venue with 76,335 fans in attendance. Sheeran will appear next in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on his North American leg.

Photo: Dan Martensen / Courtesy Atlantic Records