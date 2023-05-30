Megan Thee Stallion Warns Fans Not to Wait for New Music: “I’m Focused on Healing”

Megan Thee Stallion has not put out any music since her August 2022 sophomore studio album Traumazine, which was released so that she could finish up her problematic publishing deal with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

But, even with a newfound freedom to release music out from under 1501, Megan still urges her fans not to expect anything new soon. In a recent interview with InStyle on Tuesday (May 30), nine months removed from Traumazine, Meg explains that she wants to be in the proper headspace before dropping any upcoming songs or albums.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she said. “Right now, I’m focused on healing… The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Specifically regarding her comments about “healing,” Meg is likely referring to the aftermath of Tory Lanez’s trial for shooting her in the foot in the summer of 2020. In the time between Traumazine and now, Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence, along with having his motion for a re-trial denied.

Although sentencing for Lanez has not taken place, Lanez is currently behind bars and is expected to face a minimum of nine years in prison. While Meg awaited the court’s decision regarding a re-trial, the Los Angeles district attorney and prosecutor against Lanez Alexander Bott expressed how Meg wanted the case to end as soon as possible.

“We want to make sure that Megan gets closure as quickly as possible. She wants to put an end to this chapter of her life,” Bott said.

In mid-April, Meg spoke at length about this “healing process,” saying the incident with Lanez and his actions afterward still make her anxious and unnerved.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she said in an interview with Elle. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella