“Alright, Okay, I Get It”: The Townes Van Zandt Song That Lit a Fire Under a Song-Less Rodney Crowell

There’s a fair level of cockiness that a big fish will have to shake from its fins when it finally moves out of its little pond and becomes a little fish in a small pond. Sometimes, these recently transplanted fish don’t know just how small they’ve become until they encounter a massive whale of a talent. In this particular underwater metaphor, Rodney Crowell would be the little fish, and Texas-born singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt was the whale.

During a 2026 interview with Dillon Weldon, Crowell recounted his early days in Nashville working as a dishwasher and cutting his teeth as a songwriter. He described working until around 2 a.m., drinking leftover cocktails sent back with the dirty dishes, to the point that when he finally got home, he was ready to party with everyone else who had been drinking all night.

Crowell shared his Nashville rental with Skinny Dennis Sanchez and Richard Dobson, which meant the house was always full of songwriters and acoustic guitars. One fateful night in particular, Townes Van Zandt was among the beer-drinking, music-playing partygoers.

Rodney Crowell Heard “Pancho and Lefty” Hot off the Presses

Rodney Crowell hadn’t been in Nashville long when he found himself at the epicenter of this songwriting scene. His house became a sort of musical hub. Paired with the natural ego that almost all musicians who ask other people to listen to their music often have, and Crowell had what he described as a “puffed-up attitude.” He added, “I didn’t have any good songs at all. But I had a puffed up, you know, [scowling], ‘I’m here. I’m cool.’ I don’t have anything to show for it.”

With this in mind, the next moments of Crowell’s story become as laughable as they are unbelievable. Upon arriving at the song-swap happening in his living room, Crowell watched as Townes Van Zandt took a guitar and announced that he had a new song. The song Van Zandt played, hot off the presses, was his classic folk ballad, “Pancho and Lefty”. Eyes wide, Crowell recalled, “I went, ‘Oh, man. Okay. Alright. I get it. Yeah. Alright,’” putting his head to his hand.

We can’t say we blame Crowell for his reaction, either. “Pancho and Lefty” is the kind of songwriting that sounds timeless, almost as if it were a classic as soon as it left Van Zandt’s mind and entered this realm of existence. To witness all of it unfolding in real time had to have felt incredible (and incredibly humbling).

Even “Pancho and Lefty” songwriter Townes Van Zandt could appreciate the otherworldly quality of his song. During a mid-1980s interview, Van Zandt said, “I realize that I wrote it. But it’s hard to take credit for the writing, because it came from out of the blue. It was like it came through me, and it’s a real nice song.”

Crowell certainly thought so, too.

Photo by Dan Reeder/Getty Images